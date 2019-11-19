Bryan Bennett Named COO for Betfred USA Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred, the world's largest privately-owned retail book maker, appoints Bryan Bennett as Chief Operating Officer for their US operations.

Subject to regulatory approval, Bennett will oversee Betfred's US operations of on premise, online and mobile wagering and its full suite of managed products: BI/Analytics, Anti-Fraud, Trading, Compliance/GDPR, Customer Support, Payments, Marketing, and managed trading operations support.

Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer Mark Stebbings said, "After a thorough process we have appointed Bryan Bennett as the Betfred Sports US Chief Operating Officer. Bryan has a wealth of experience and an exemplary track record. He shares our vision for our US operation and this appointment will help us achieve our goals in this exciting new market."

ABOUT BETFRED

The company was founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done who started with one shop in Salford in 1967. Back then Betfred differentiated itself by offering excellent customer value and service and those principles are still at the heart of the business now. Operating across multiple gaming channels including 1600 retail stores, Online & Mobile, positions the company as a leading gaming technology vendor. Built over years of experience providing industry leading in-person and digital betting services, Betfred is poised to expand into the US market through Las Vegas based consultancy, SCCG Management, lead by Stephen Crystal. Headquartered in Warrington in the United Kingdom. Betfred have an extensive sponsorship portfolio including the World Snooker Championship, in golf the British Masters, World Matchplay Darts, Rugby League's Super League and Betfred is the Official Bookmaker of Royal Ascot.

ABOUT BRYAN BENNETT

Prior to joining Betfred, Bryan Bennett was Senior Vice President of Interactive at AGS. As head of their Interactive business unit, he was responsible for online real money gaming and free to play social casino products. Bennett joined AGS in 2015 in the AGS/RocketPlay acquisition, where Bennett was a co-founder of the social gaming company. Prior to RocketPlay, he was part of the founding team of multiple startups including Kabam, sold to Netmarble in 2017 for over $800 million. Bryan graduated with a BBA from the University of Texas and an MBA from Texas Christian University.

