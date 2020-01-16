Bryan-College Station community organizations granted a total of $22.5K from the BBVA USA Foundation

BRYAN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of six community organizations in the Bryan-College Station area were awarded a sum of $22,500 in grants from the BBVA USA Foundation during a breakfast presentation on Thursday.

The foundation check, presented by BBVA USA Bryan-College Station City President Amos McDonald, were given to the Blinn College Foundation, the Brazos Valley Certified Development Corporation, Brenham ISD Education Foundation, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, Voices for Children, Inc., and Walker Montgomery CDC. The money was donated for various purposes, including a facility maintenance training program, a financial fitness center, and new construction projects, among other items.

"The organizations that received these grants all have a common denominator," said McDonald. "They all have exemplary track records of focusing on what the community needs, and being proactive in delivering those needs. BBVA does business in multiple markets across its U.S. footprint, and in each of those markets, we are committed to investing in those areas and their development. It's my privilege to hand these checks to organizations that have that same mission."

The breakfast, held at the Center for Regional Services, included 75 people from multiple organizations, and bank leadership in the College Station-Bryan market. The donation allocation for each grant recipient is as follows:

Blinn College Foundation ($2,500) - Provides financial support for programs and activities that enhance the quality of education for Blinn College students, and expands educational opportunities for communities throughout the Blinn College District.

- Provides financial support for programs and activities that enhance the quality of education for students, and expands educational opportunities for communities throughout the District. Brazos Valley Certified Development Corporation ($7,500) - Provides quality services and products to the residents and businesses of our community in such a way as to maximize the affordability of safe and decent housing, especially for the low income.

- Provides quality services and products to the residents and businesses of our community in such a way as to maximize the affordability of safe and decent housing, especially for the low income. Brenham ISD Education Foundation ($2,500) - Generates and distributes resources to Brenham ISD to enrich and expand programs needed to meet the District's stated mission of excellence in education.

- Generates and distributes resources to Brenham ISD to enrich and expand programs needed to meet the District's stated mission of excellence in education. Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity ($2,500) - Brings people and the community together to build safe, affordable homes in the local area.

- Brings people and the community together to build safe, affordable homes in the local area. Voices for Children, Inc. ($5,000) - Improves the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy. VFC trains and supports community volunteers to be the voice for children in court, in schools, at home and in the community.

- Improves the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy. VFC trains and supports community volunteers to be the voice for children in court, in schools, at home and in the community. Walker Montgomery CDC ($2,500) - Expands affordable housing in the area for low- to moderate-income families.

The grants are also part of the bank's overall commitment to community development across its U.S. footprint. In October 2019, BBVA USA pledged to put nearly $15.5 billion in lending, investments and services toward supporting its communities over the next six years in an aim to boost economic development in the areas it serves.

In 2019, BBVA gave a total of $44,685 to 13 organizations in the Bryan-College Station area. That figure represents both grant and sponsorship giving. The $22,500 donation is a major milestone for the market, its communities, and also for the relatively new city president in Amos McDonald, who was hired to his current position in April.

A sixth generation Texan, McDonald joined BBVA in 2008 and progressed within the company, taking positions in Austin and Houston. In Austin, he served as a District Sales Manager for Austin and Central Texas. He then quickly advanced to the Small Business Sales Specialist for South and East Texas. His most recent position was the District Retail Executive for the Texas region.

McDonald is also active in his community, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity Bryan/College Station, Bryan Rotary, Brazos Valley Food Bank, 1 Million Cups-College Station, American Red Cross - Heart of Texas, Startup Aggieland, and the Brazos Valley Affordable Housing Corporation.

