Bryan Cranston Announced as Voice of New Yosemite Immersive Virtual Reality Experience

Oscar-Nominated Actor and Native Californian Joins Immersive Experience Celebrating Inspirational National Park

NEW YORK , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CityLights, a leader in virtual reality specializing in bringing immersive cinematic storytelling to broader audiences, today announced that Oscar-nominated actor, Bryan Cranston, has signed on to voice its upcoming project, "Experience Yosemite." Cranston, who is most known for his Golden Globe and Emmy winning performance as Walter White in Breaking Bad, will voice the viewer's immersive cinematic journey through one of the first National Parks of the United States.

"I've always felt a strong sense of adventure," said Cranston. "From a young age I wanted to explore and experience all that this world had to offer. I've traveled to a lot of incredible places. But when I first saw Yosemite… my mind was blown. I was awestruck by its natural beauty and felt that everyone in the world should experience it. This experience is the next best thing… it majestically captures Yosemite from discovery to sustaining its natural wonder. I'm thrilled to be a part of bringing this unique experience to the masses."

"Experience Yosemite" ushers in a new multisensory cinematic experience, communicating the ancient art of storytelling through a deeper, more powerful medium, intimately connecting viewers with this awe-inspiring place. The project details the park's rich history, taking viewers from its native heritage through the groundbreaking work of John Muir and Ansel Adams to the natural beauty that continues to inspire thousands of visitors each year. The experience utilizes cutting-edge photogrammetry that was shot using advanced climbing and hiking techniques, as drones are not allowed within the National Park systems. Written by Gabriel Gavigan, directed by Joel Newton with VR development led by Louis Silverstein, this experience tackles significant cinematic challenges, creating a fully immersive snapshot of this vast and majestic place.

"Experience Yosemite" is produced by Garland Hunt Jr., Joel Newton and Greg Downing, alongside executive producers David Ganek, Bart Gavigan, and Jeffrey Travis. The experience will be released later this summer at the Positron VR Theater at Yosemite Cinema located in Oakhurst, CA. Guests will be able to experience the project via Positron's state-of-the-art Voyager virtual reality motion chairs, precisely engineered to move on behalf of the viewer. Ticket details to follow.

For more information on CityLights, visit https://www.citylightsvr.com/

For more information on Positron, visit http://gopositron.com

About CityLights:

CityLights specializes in bringing immersive cinematic storytelling to broader audiences, showcasing the type of experience that is only available in Virtual Reality (VR). They develop, produce, and publish VR projects that entertain, inspire, and educate, crafting the highest quality productions that usher in the future of storytelling in the meta. Their mission is to become the custodians of a library of premium titles that exemplify this ground-breaking generation of immersive media. Co-founded by arts patron, collector and entrepreneur, David Ganek, and award-winning film producer and VR pioneer, Joel Newton, CityLights is uniquely positioned at the cornerstone of this dynamic and emerging industry.

Media Contact:

CityLights C/O Brandstyle Communications

Kell Cholko I [email protected]

SOURCE CityLights