Bryan Crutchfield Joins Palm Tree as Senior Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, a consulting and advisory firm focused on M&A and the private equity investment cycle, is pleased to announce that Bryan Crutchfield will join the firm as a Senior Vice President. Mr. Crutchfield is a New York-based senior leader who will focus on growing the consulting and capital markets advisory practices of Palm Tree in the Northeast.

"I have tracked Palm Tree for several years and I believe its Transaction, Transition, and Transformation service offerings differentiate it in the market," said Mr. Crutchfield. "I look forward to joining the firm and working to continue its East Coast growth trajectory."

Mr. Crutchfield brings deep experience with sponsor-backed financial advisory services firms, having held Managing Director roles at Alterity Group and Accordion Partners, among others. "I believe that the core Palm Tree philosophy of working with an asset throughout its lifetime in a portfolio allows for true value creation," said Mr. Crutchfield. "At Palm Tree, we do more than simply providing execution services and accounting-led initiatives. We're a team that brings true strategic finance and operational expertise to M&A transactions."

In addition to his prior experience, Mr. Crutchfield also founded fAcction Advisors, a consulting firm focused on transition and transformation advisory services for growth equity investors. With fAcction, he has led due diligence engagements, post-close performance improvement, and asset sale processes.

"In addition to his many years of experience in the industry, Bryan has long-term relationships with financial sponsors that we anticipate will represent new opportunities for Palm Tree," said Pardis Nasseri, Managing Director and President of Palm Tree. "I look forward to working with Bryan and to expanding our firm's capabilities throughout the North East."

Palm Tree is an M&A consulting and advisory firm focused on transactions, transitions, and transformations. It was born out of private equity and purpose-built to provide custom solutions in complex situations, such as carve-outs and challenging integrations. Trusted through the entire M&A process, Palm Tree gives its private equity and corporate clients clarity to anticipate, act, and respond decisively to M&A opportunities. Its outcomes reduce deal friction, increase business performance, and create value.

Founded in 2010, Palm Tree has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It has worked on over 140 deals across 4 continents with aggregate transaction values of more than $24B.

More information in our corporate video , on PalmTreeLLC.com , and on LinkedIn .

