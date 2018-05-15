Bryan Haarlander Speaks on Using LLCs for Asset Protection at PSTAP Real Estate Potpourri

EXTON, Pa., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Haarlander, an Enrolled Agent with the Exton, PA accounting firm of Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc., participated in a panel discussion held by the PA Society of Tax & Accounting Professionals at its Real Estate Potpourri held at the Springfield Country Club in Springfield, PA on May 8, 2018.

Haarlander, who in addition to being a certified IRS tax resolution specialist, advises small business owners and real estate professionals to implement tax strategies to minimize taxes paid. He spoke about different types of legal entities and why the use of LLCs should be considered whenever a person invests in real estate. Haarlander said "Investors should consult with both their tax and legal advisors when investing in real estate as relying solely upon insurance for asset protection is often inadequate."

In his many years of advising real estate professionals, Haarlander has seen many realtors who mistakenly believe they can arbitrarily assign their commission income to an S Corporation they form. Since realtors hold their license in their personal name, the IRS does not allow them under the assignment of income doctrine to show their commission income being earned by another legal entity. Fortunately for PA realtors, the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act enacted in 2009 allows real estate licensees to create "Qualified Associations" which allows realtors to report their commission income using another legal entity if the realtor's broker agrees to the arrangement.

Haarlander, the author of "How to Resolve Your IRS Tax Debt Problems" as well as a book on how to start your own business, has been practicing in Exton for 17 years. His blog www.taxexpertblog.com discusses pertinent tax and business issues and free tax resolution whitepapers can be found at his website, www.stopmytaxproblems.com.

Bryan Haarlander, an Enrolled Agent and a Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, is a member of the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers, PA Society of Tax & Accounting Professionals, and the National Association of Tax Professionals.

Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc. specializes in providing innovative tax planning, tax preparation, and solving IRS tax problems. The company's web site is http://stopmytaxproblems.com and its telephone number is (610) 594-2601.

