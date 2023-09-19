Bryan Health Partners with Epic-based KeyCare Platform for Anywhere, Anytime Virtual Urgent Care Access

Nebraska-based nonprofit health system to offer virtual urgent care services to improve access and better-serve Nebraskans.

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it has partnered with Bryan Health to provide high-quality virtual urgent care from licensed providers to its patients anytime they want in all 50 states. Bryan Health, along with its partner Teledigm Health, is a regional leader in providing health care organizations inpatient and outpatient telehealth services.

"Virtual care offers a wonderful opportunity to extend access to patients who want the convenience of receiving urgent care from the comfort of their home or on the go, or those who live in rural areas or lack reliable transportation," said Jill Hull, Chief Operating Officer, Bryan Telemedicine and Teledigm Health. "Our partnership with KeyCare will enable us to expand our ability to bring affordable, convenient and trusted virtual urgent care to the communities we serve."

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems. By partnering with KeyCare, Bryan Health can maintain efficient, high-quality visits for their patients because the virtual care workflows support access and data sharing between Epic-based providers.

"We are pleased to launch this relationship with Bryan Health, who has been a true leader in the telemedicine space," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "We look forward to collaborating with our new partner to improve virtual care offerings for Bryan Health patients, while jointly demonstrating how health systems can use virtual care to transform the management of populations, improve quality, and reduce physician burnout at scale."

About KeyCare

KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows KeyCare to improve access for patients across the United States, while keeping their care coordinated with their health system partners. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand urgent care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Bryan Health

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system that cares for patients, educated tomorrow's health care providers and collaborates to continually improve how they serve their communities.

Bryan's award-winning network of doctors, hospitals and medical providers ensures the highest quality of care and the most advanced, effective treatments for those they serve throughout the region. Through statewide networks, Bryan brings care and treatment directly to rural communities through sophisticated mobile diagnostic and treatment services, telemedicine services, specialized heart care clinics, telehealth mental health counseling and more.

With more than 6,500 highly trained staff members, Bryan takes their commitment to provide the best care, the best education, the best wellness and recovery services and the best work environment seriously.

Media Contact KeyCare Media Contact for Bryan Health Grace Vinton Brad Colee 203-561-8935 402-481-8784 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE KeyCare