Bryan Herta Autosport Announces Three Car Program for 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

All four BHA drivers from 2019 will return to the roster this season, however the line-up has changed. Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis who co-drove the #98 Veloster N TCR to the 2019 IMPC Drivers championship will be split up for 2020. Michael Lewis will remain in the #98, now with Mason Filippi and Mark Wilkins will co-drive with Harry Gottsacker in the #21. The new third entry, the #88 Veloster N TCR, will be driven by open wheel standouts Gabby Chaves and Ryan Norman. Team owner Bryan Herta commented, "Hyundai has very quickly established themselves as serious competitors in worldwide motorsports, across multiple platforms. Bringing back our champions, Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis, along with race winners, Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker, for another season was a no-brainer. Having another incredible pairing in Gabby Chaves and Ryan Norman is sure to make us even stronger this season."

Gabby Chaves, 27, from Bogota, Columbia returns to familiar surroundings at BHA, Chaves won the 2015 IndyCar Rookie of the Year title while driving for Bryan Herta Autosport. "It's so great to start 2020 on such a positive note and coming back to BHA is just awesome," said Chaves. "Hyundai's commitment to this program and the development of the Veloster N TCR really stands out, and to drive for them will be a career highlight. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

Ryan Norman, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio joins BHA from Andretti Autosport. Ryan finished fourth in the Indy Lights Championship in 2018 and 2019. 2020 will be his first season of IMSA competition. "Bryan Herta became a mentor to me while I drove at Andretti Autosport. To join his team and race for BHA and Hyundai is such an honor," said Norman. "I got up to speed very quickly in the new car during a test just before Christmas and felt comfortable immediately. We will be in contention for race wins all year and that is a wonderful feeling going into a new season."

Bryan Herta Autosport is currently testing at Daytona International Speedway, taking part in IMSA's Roar Before the Rolex 24. Round one of the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge takes place Friday, January 24th at 1pm EST. All ten rounds of the 2020 championship will stream live in the U.S. on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Live IMSA Radio commentary and timing and scoring data – as well as a live video stream for international viewers – is available on IMSA.com.

About Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian:

Founded in 2009, Bryan Herta Autosport has grown from a single car Indy-Lights team into a championship winning auto racing franchise. Led by IndyCar and Sports Car star Bryan Herta, Bryan Herta Autosport has won races in every discipline they've entered, including Indy Lights, Indy Car, Global Rally Cross, and Pirelli World Challenge. BHA rose to prominence after winning the 2011 Indianapolis 500 in what was the final race of the Centennial Era, a celebration of 100 years of racing at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with driver Dan Wheldon. Five years later, BHA partnered with Andretti Autosport, and defied the odds again, winning their second Indianapolis 500 with rookie driver Alexander Rossi. BHA entered the Global Rally Cross Championship in 2015 under the name Bryan Herta Rallysport, scoring multiple podiums and wins. In 2018, BHA entered the Pirelli World Challenge in partnership with Hyundai and dominated the TCR class, winning seven races with drivers #98 Michael Lewis and #99 Mark Wilkins in the Hyundai i30N TCR, securing the team and manufacturers championships in the process. For 2019, BHA continued its' successful partnership with Andretti Autosport fielding the #98 U.S. Concrete Honda w/ Curb Agajanian in the IndyCar series for driver Marco Andretti. BHA also made their IMSA Michelin Sports Car Challenge debut and swept the series driver and team championships with driver Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis finishing first in the #98 Hyundai Veloster N TCR and young guns Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi finishing second in the #21 Hyundai Veloster N TCR. Bryan Herta Autosport is the U.S. sales agent and parts support representative of Hyundai TCR race cars for customer teams. For more information, visit www.BryanHertaAutosport.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide with the majority sold in the U.S. built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

