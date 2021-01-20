Bryan Hunt, Leading Food and Beverage Analyst, Joins Relevance Ventures

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevance Ventures, the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm, announced today that Bryan Hunt, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), is joining the firm as a Senior Investment Manager. He will work directly with the team at the company headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hunt comes to Relevance Ventures with a proven track record and pedigree, recognized by Institutional Investor Magazine as the leading food and beverage analyst for the last seven years and the #1 ranked high yield analyst across all industries in 2016.

Hunt will be responsible for managing current portfolio investments, evaluating new investment opportunities, and marketing new fund placement opportunities. Hunt will bolster Relevance's expertise within the health and wellness space, where the firm has a growing footprint with investments in companies such as Caroo, Sun Basket, and Diet ID. With a 26-year career in financial services, Hunt will also add value to Relevance's fintech efforts.

"We are fortunate to bring on someone of Bryan's unique blend of experience in food, beverage, and financial services to strengthen our growing team and enhance our focus on vetting new investments and managing our current portfolio," said Cameron Newton, General Partner at Relevance Ventures. "Relevance prides itself on making investments in companies that are additive to the harmonic value of community. When highly intelligent, accomplished and sought-after individuals like Bryan want to be a part of what we're building, it affirms that we're on the right path."

"Relevance Ventures has a team of veteran and distinguished leaders, which were decisive factors in taking this next step in my career," said Hunt. "I've spent more than two decades vetting investment opportunities, and I'm excited to join Relevance Ventures, contribute to the firm's accelerating growth, and assist visionary executives and entrepreneurs in building the businesses that make people's lives better."

Bryan Hunt brings 26 years of investment analysis experience in high yield and equity securities, having spent more than 24 years with Wells Fargo Securities and its predecessors. He has published detailed financial analysis and security recommendations that have consistently exceeded industry benchmarks. He most recently assisted high yield issuers across the consumer products and retail industries raise more than $24 billion of high yield debt in 2020. Bryan is active in his community and volunteers for various organizations including, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Tennessee River Keepers, and the Morgan County Volunteer Center.

To learn more about Relevance Ventures, please visit their website at https://www.relevanceventures.com/ . You can find Bryan Hunt on LinkedIn .

About Relevance Ventures:

Relevance Ventures is the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm. Relevance Ventures provides strategic venture assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony while delivering a positive communal impact. With over $80 million under management, the firm focuses on opportunities within the health & wellness and fintech/enterprise software industries. The firm specializes in identifying proven management teams with a solid business plan to bring harmony to an addressable market of at least $1 billion. Relevance Ventures was founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is currently actively raising its fourth fund with a targeted size of $75 million.

Contact:

Jay Kolbe

Impact Partners LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Relevance Ventures

Related Links

https://www.relevanceventures.com

