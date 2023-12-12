Bryan Koon Takes the Helm as IEM's President and CEO

Driving IEM's Next Chapter of Growth

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM, a leading global consulting firm specializing in emergency management, disaster recovery, program and grants management, and digital citizen services, is excited to announce that Bryan Koon will serve as the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Madhu Beriwal, the company's Founder. Madhu Beriwal will continue as Founder and Chairwoman. These leadership transitions are effective January 1, 2024.

In Bryan, we have found an exceptional leader with the vision, expertise, and passion to guide IEM to new heights. Post this Bryan Koon, newly selected IEM President and CEO

Beriwal founded IEM in 1985 and has been President and CEO for nearly four decades. As Chairwoman, she will continue to drive the strategic vision of the 1,100-person company while devoting more time to her involvement with national boards and advisory groups.

Koon, currently serving as IEM's Vice President of International Homeland Security and Emergency Management, brings a wealth of experience to his role as President and CEO. His diverse background spans key leadership roles in the military, Fortune 100, and the public sector. Koon served as Florida's Director of Emergency Management and held management positions at Walmart headquarters, including Director of Emergency Management for Global Operations. As a Naval officer, he worked at the White House Military Office in the President's Emergency Operations Center. He has been instrumental in promoting the value of infrastructure and housing resiliency in reducing future damages.

A dynamic and experienced executive with a proven track record of success, he has been instrumental in the company's achievements in homeland security, emergency management, disaster and economic recovery, infrastructure and resiliency, and public health policy and operations. Under his leadership for the past six years, the Sector had a 957% increase in revenue and a 762% increase in staff.

Key quotes

Beriwal expressed confidence in Koon's leadership abilities, stating, "In Bryan, we have found an exceptional leader with the vision, expertise, and passion to guide IEM to new heights. I have had the privilege of working closely with Bryan and witnessing his outstanding contributions to IEM. I know that Bryan will lead with integrity, inspire our team, and drive the company to greater success. I eagerly anticipate the future of IEM under Bryan's leadership. I am enthusiastic about collaborating with him to accomplish the extraordinary feats that await us."

Koon expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, noting, "I am honored and grateful to assume the role of IEM's CEO. I am excited to take the helm of this organization and build upon the incredible work that Madhu has done. I am fortunate to work alongside a dedicated team, consistently demonstrating their expertise and commitment to excellence. As President and CEO, I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous growth as we help communities build resilience. I am excited to embark on this journey with our talented team. I look forward to achieving new milestones as we shape IEM's future."

About Koon

Before joining IEM, Koon served as Florida's Director of Emergency Management. In that role, he responded to countless disasters and weather events, including Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew, and Irma, and served as Vice Chair of Florida's Domestic Security Oversight Council. Before Florida, he held management positions at Walmart headquarters, including Director of Emergency Management for Global Operations, where he managed incidents worldwide for the Fortune 1 company, ensuring customer and associate safety, maintaining and restoring business operations, and assisting communities following a disaster. As a Naval officer, he worked at the White House Military Office in the President's Emergency Operations Center, ensuring continuity of government and operations following an emergency. Twice elected as President of the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA), Koon currently serves on the Advisory Board for the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Multi-hazard Mitigation Council. Koon continues to be instrumental in promoting the value of infrastructure and housing resiliency. He is also a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center's Disaster Recovery Task Force, dedicated to improving the nation's framework for disaster recovery after catastrophic events.

About IEM

IEM: Building a safe, secure, and resilient world, one innovative solution at a time. Founded in 1985, IEM has grown to 1,100 dedicated consultants, becoming the world's largest woman- and minority-owned consulting and implementation firm. Our comprehensive services cover emergency management, homeland security, disaster and economic recovery, grants management and compliance, logistics and transportation policy and operations, infrastructure security and resilience, public health policy and operations, digital citizen services, cutting-edge national security and law enforcement technologies, and public engagement and outreach. We leverage scientific expertise, technology, and practical experience to create meaningful client outcomes. From securing crucial funding to empowering communities with cutting-edge technology, IEM is a trusted partner for government agencies and private organizations worldwide. Visit iem.com to learn more.

