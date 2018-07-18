Bryan M. Pritikin Joins Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP's Litigation Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP is pleased to welcome Bryan M. Pritikin as an Associate Attorney in our Litigation Practice Group. He will concentrate his law practice on representing businesses and individuals in complex civil and commercial litigation, including: contract, fraud, business tort, regulatory and administrative matters. He has routinely appeared before trial and appellate courts at both federal and state levels as well as various regulatory and administrative boards and commissions.

Bryan received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his law degree from Capital University Law School where he received the CALI award for advanced trial advocacy.

While at Capital, Bryan founded and served as President of the Military Law Society and served on the International Criminal Law Moot Court team, which was awarded best defense brief at competition. Bryan successfully drafted and lobbied for the implementation of the Civil and Criminal litigation concentrations to Capital University Law School's curriculum and served as the Regional Lt. Governor of Central Ohio for the ABA/LSD 6th Circuit (2007-2008).

Mr. Pritikin has contributed to his field by authoring insightful articles and participating in panel presentations at industry conferences. In 2009, as a young practitioner, he wrote an article for the American Bar Association, Section of Litigation, entitled, "A Young Lawyer's View on Persuasive Writing", http://apps.americanbar.org/litigation/committees/trialpractice/articles/fall2011-importance-persuasive-writing.html. Bryan also wrote and presented "Under the Lens: Overt and Covert Surveillance in Skilled Nursing Home Facilities" at the Academy of Senior Health Sciences' 2016 Annual Conference. The presentation focused on the legal and ethical implications and repercussions of a skilled nursing facility's use of overt surveillance as well as the legality of law enforcement's use of covert surveillance.

Bryan is active in several organizations within his profession. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) in the litigation section as well as a member of the Columbus Bar Association (CBA). He has been recognized as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers magazine.

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. We value building long-lasting relationships with our clients and are dedicated to protecting and preserving what is important to them. At CPM, we foster collaborative, innovative problem solving and are structured to leverage the expertise of all our staff in order to provide the individual attention our clients have come to expect. CPM is a respected regional law firm with unrivaled expertise in Business Law, Litigation, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Real Estate, Banking, Taxation, Securities, and Insurance law.

