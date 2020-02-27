Bryan Mooney Joins Destination Pet as Senior Vice President

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Pet today announced that Bryan Mooney will join the company as Senior Vice President. Mooney will assume the role effective immediately, reporting to Shane Kelly, Global CEO. As part of his role, Mooney will lead the integration of new assets into the Destination Pet family as well as leading the vendor relations process of the veterinary and pet care services company.

Mooney has more than twenty-five years of leadership experience, most recently serving as Director of Administration for the State of Idaho Governor's Cabinet. Before joining the Governor's Cabinet, Mooney was the Vice President of Operations for AmerisourceBergen Animal Health Division, the leading animal health distributor globally. Prior to his two decades at MWI Veterinary Supply Company, Mooney was with Stuart Pharmaceuticals.

"Bryan Mooney is a highly regarded leader with significant experience in the animal health industry," said Shane Kelly, Global CEO of Destination Pet. "He comes to us with a long track record of success, and his experience and leadership will help us with our aggressive growth plans, serving our customers and business partners, while expanding our footprint."

The company has also rounded out its board of directors, adding Rolf Classon, former CEO and Chairman, Executive Committee of Bayer HealthCare. The board of directors also includes Meghan FitzGerald, who is Chairman of the Board; Shane Kelly, Global CEO of Destination Pet; Jonathan Muir, Chief Executive Officer of L1 Holdings and L1 Investment Holdings; and Ivan Zhivago, Investment Partner of L1 Health and Chair of the Investment Committee of Destination Pet.

About Destination Pet

Founded in 2017, Destination Pet is a leading pet health care and services company operating in 14 states across the United States. Focused on the complete well-being of the pet, the company takes an integrated approach to delivering high quality pet care and a convenient and streamlined customer experience for pet parents. With convenient access points to extending services including veterinary medicine, overnight and day care, grooming, and training, Destination Pet has built a comprehensive integrated offering and serves as a partner of choice for pet owners, veterinarians, and animal care specialists. Backed by more than a century of combined experience, Destination Pet is led by a world-class management team with a legacy of innovation in the pet care and services industry. For more information, please visit destinationpet.com.

