Bryan Schultz Joins Brennan Investment Group to Expand Presence in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Bryan Schultz, as Principal, in the newly established Northern California region. Bryan is a seasoned real estate professional bringing a wealth of expertise to complement the leadership of Tim Gudim, Managing Principal of the West Coast region, who focuses primarily on Southern California.

Bryan Schultz

In his new role, Bryan will spearhead Brennan's efforts to identify investment opportunities in the San Francisco Bay area, Central California and Sacramento. Bryan has an impressive career spanning over two decades, during which he has successfully sourced real estate investments totaling more than $5 billion in value-add and development transactions.

Prior to Brennan Investment Group, Bryan held leadership roles with various developers and institutional investment platforms including March Capital, BlackRock, RREEF/DWS and Hines where he was responsible for sourcing, underwriting, financing, and the execution of value-add development projects across the Western U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to our team," said Tim Gudim, Managing Principal, West Coast Region. "His exceptional expertise will be instrumental as we grow our presence in Northern California and expand our footprint across the West Coast."

"Bryan's deep experience across diverse markets and asset types, coupled with his track record of sourcing and executing complex real estate transactions, make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "His leadership in the Northern California region will play a critical role in advancing Brennan's strategic growth on the West Coast. We are excited to have Bryan onboard and look forward to the impact he will make in this new market."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 56 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC