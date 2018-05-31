Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

"We are humbled by this donation and thankful to the teams at Bryant and Chapman for their generosity," said Jenni Allman, Sgt. Allman's wife. "This is a great reminder of the strength of our support here in Indiana and a wonderful tribute to troops deployed everywhere."

Jeff Chapman, owner of Chapman Heating and Air Conditioning provided the installation of the Bryant Evolution home comfort system to the family, free of charge. "As we celebrate Memorial Day and pause to reflect on the tremendous sacrifice our veterans have made for our country, this project is a natural way to extend our appreciation and support an Indiana family sacrificing for our country right now," Chapman said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to give back to our military community by installing this Bryant Evolution system."

At the event, Bryant joined the USO of Indiana to host approximately 150 members of the military and their families, including a half dozen wounded veterans receiving extended treatment at the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis. Armed Forces Pole Day is an annual day where race teams compete for the pole position in the Indy 500® race.

Margo Richter, marketing manager, Bryant, said the USO event and system donation are part of Bryant's enduring commitment to honor those who serve America.

"Bryant has for decades been synonymous with quality and reliability, and we're honored to be able to share our passion for home comfort with those in uniform who serve and represent the finest characteristics of service, honor and courage," Richter said.

During the event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the USO of Indiana and Bryant provided attendees the opportunity to visit the pit areas to interact with race teams and drivers. Bryant is the longest running non-automotive sponsor associated with the Indianapolis 500, with their backing of 2013 winner Tony Kanaan.

"The USO of Indiana is again grateful for the continuing sponsorship of this event by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and its generous support of our military community," said Charles Ridings, executive director, USO of Indiana. "This is one of the largest and most popular events every year, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many Indiana service members to spend time with the drivers and the race teams.

"These are incredible memories for the Indiana military community and we couldn't do it without the support of Bryant and its Indianapolis employees."

Bryant employees, some of whom are also military veterans, served as hosts for the event. Alongside the Bryant True Heroes program, this event marked another investment for Bryant in supporting communities across North America.

Please visit the Bryant Facebook page to see more images and video from the salute to service event.

About Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems

Bryant has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality in customer comfort and satisfaction since 1904. In addition to its best-in-class network of distributors and dealers, Bryant offers exceptional reliability and energy efficiency through an extensive line of durable heating and cooling products. Bryant is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.bryant.com or follow Bryant Home Comfort on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bryant-heating--cooling-systems-and-uso-of-indiana-honor-local-military-at-third-annual-event-at-indianapolis-motor-speedway-300657177.html

SOURCE Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems

Related Links

http://www.bryant.com

