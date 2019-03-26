Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems Joins the HomeSphere Community

DENVER, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSphere, a leader in construction technology with the largest digital marketplace connecting major building product manufacturers and homebuilders, has announced that Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems has joined its growing community of building product manufacturers and builders.

Bryant will collaborate with HomeSphere to develop relationships with more than 2,600 of the most forward-thinking homebuilders in the U.S., who now have access to even more product choices and incentives in the heating and cooling category. Bryant is among a prestigious group of building product manufacturers that are recent additions to HomeSphere.

"With our strong focus on residential new construction, giving HomeSphere's builders access to Bryant's products makes perfect sense," said David Meyers, Bryant's vice president, sales and distribution, Residential HVAC. "HomeSphere will enable our innovative heating and cooling products to reach a wider group of homebuilders and ultimately, more customers."

HomeSphere's cloud-based technology platform and two award-winning applications serve the entire builder channel and close the gap between builders and manufacturers. Builders use My HomeSphere™ to efficiently manage their rebate programs and discover new products, and manufacturers use HomeSphere-IQ® to access industry-changing homebuilder data including where their products are installed, who installed them, and where opportunities exist to repair or replace them over time.

"In addition to a robust line of heating and cooling products, Bryant's best-in-class network of distributors and dealers is now available to HomeSphere's community of builders," said Greg Schwarzer, HomeSphere's chief revenue officer. "HomeSphere continues to demonstrate strong growth and will continue to add top-tier manufacturers in the product categories that are most important to our builders, enabling them to meet their buyers' ever-evolving preferences and needs."

About HomeSphere

HomeSphere is the construction industry's leading marketplace connecting building product manufacturers to the largest community of homebuilders in the United States. Builders use HomeSphere's tools and services to connect with building product manufacturers, discover the right products for the homes they build and earn incentives on more than 1,500 building products from foundation to finish. Along with earning many product awards, HomeSphere was recently named to the 2019 Constructech 50, a list of the top technology providers to the construction industry, and a ColoradoBiz Magazine Top Company.

