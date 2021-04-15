Bryant Park Capital Advises Revenue Guard in Sale to Coronis Health

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle-market investment bank, announced today that Revenue Guard Claims Management, LLC ("Revenue Guard") was acquired by Coronis Health RCM, LLC ("Coronis Health"), an industry-leading healthcare revenue cycle management and medical billing company.

BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Revenue Guard in connection with this transaction.

"Bryant Park Capital was a vital partner in our process, bringing invaluable acumen and deal experience that became evident when they created the initial transaction roadmap. BPC's negotiation skills were dynamic, vigorous when apposite, and, above all, trustworthy. The BPC team was a pleasure to work with and key to realizing the best possible transaction outcome for our shareholders," said Steve Loures, co-founder and COO of Revenue Guard.

About Revenue Guard

Revenue Guard, founded in 2006 and based in Morganville, New Jersey, is a regional leader in revenue cycle management ("RCM") services, specializing in ambulance billing and Emergency Medical Services ("EMS") revenue recovery services. The company serves a robust customer base that includes 60 municipalities (including boroughs, cities, and towns) EMC agencies (volunteer rescue squads), and hospital-based operations. The company is led by industry executives with a combined 30 years of EMC and RCM experience.

For more information about Revenue Guard, please visit www.revenue-guard.com.

About Coronis Health

Coronis Health is a global revenue cycle management company offering specialized solutions to healthcare practices and facilities. By using industry-leading technology combined with high-touch relationship building, Coronis Health allows healthcare practitioners to focus on patient care, maintain financial independence, and cultivate financial success.

"We are excited to have one of the leading EMS providers of RCM services, Revenue Guard, join Coronis Health. Steve Loures will be an excellent addition to the management team and will lead the EMS vertical for Coronis Health," said Stephen Grubb, CEO of Coronis Health.

For more information about Coronis Health, please visit www.coronishealth.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle-market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a wide breadth of experience across a number of sectors, including healthcare services. BPC has raised various forms of credit and growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $36 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:

Dan Avnir, Managing Director

212-798-8202

[email protected]

Chris Chammas, VP

212-798-8207

[email protected]



SOURCE Bryant Park Capital