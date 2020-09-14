Bryant Park Capital Secures a $25 Million Senior Debt Facility for Fast Cash Legal, LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle-market investment bank, announced today that Fast Cash Legal, LLC ("Fast Cash" or the "Company") recently closed on a $25 million senior debt transaction with a leading institutional investor to the specialty finance space.

BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fast Cash in connection with this transaction.

"Bryant Park Capital was a valuable asset to our team throughout this process. Their wealth of industry knowledge and experience proved crucial in representing Fast Cash Legal's interests and specific needs. Litigation Finance is a unique product and BPC's team exhibited the market expertise necessary for reaching a successful outcome. Every step of the way they provided guidance, resources, and advice to ensure a smooth process. We feel confident we made the right choice having them on our team," said Zamir Kazi, CEO of Fast Cash.

About Fast Cash Legal, LLC

Fast Cash was established in 2016 as an originator in consumer litigation finance, specializing in providing pre- and post-settlement legal funding to plaintiffs nationwide. In its early history, Fast Cash has already originated a successful and diversified portfolio across multiple states leveraging a team of professionals who have extensive operating experience in the sector.

For more information about Fast Cash, please visit www.fastcashlegal.com.

Contact:

Bianca Estevez, COO

310-203-2891

[email protected]

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle-market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance & financial services and healthcare services. BPC has arranged lines of credit, raised growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed nearly 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $35 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:

Dan Avnir, Managing Director

646-326-7690

[email protected]



Matt Pennino, Managing Director

646-812-7927

[email protected]



SOURCE Bryant Park Capital