Bryant Park Capital Secures a Senior Debt Facility for Healthcare Funding Partners, LLC

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle market investment bank, announced today that Healthcare Funding Partners, LLC ("HFP" or the "Company") recently closed on a senior secured debt transaction with a global asset management firm with more than $100 billion in assets under management.

BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to HFP in connection with this transaction.

"Bryant Park Capital was a perfect advisor and partner to represent our company as we went to market. Even though our assets are relatively complex and nuanced, the Bryant Park Capital team was able to quickly understand our business and produce the analytics and financial analysis necessary to position us for success. In large part due to BPC's support and robust capital markets expertise, we were able to achieve a terrific outcome with an ideal lending partner."

Chad I. Sokoloff - Managing Partner, Healthcare Funding Partners

Michael S. Hilf - Managing Partner, Healthcare Funding Partners

About Healthcare Funding Partners

Healthcare Funding Partners provides advance funding to licensed insurance agencies against commission stream receivables generated from the sale of health insurance and related ancillary products to individuals and families in all 50 states. The Company was founded in 2019 and is located in Palm Beach County, Florida.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors. BPC has raised various forms of credit, growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $35 billion.



For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:

Joel Magerman, Managing Partner & CEO

212-798-8212

[email protected]

Dan Avnir, Managing Director

212-798-8202

[email protected]

