Bryant University announces Fourth-Year MBA Program for undergraduates

Talented first-year students admitted to Bryant's Class of 2025 will have the opportunity to complete their undergraduate degree in three years and move directly into Bryant's acclaimed one-year MBA program for completion of both degrees in four years. The selective Fourth-Year (3+1) MBA Program offers value and significant advantages over more traditional five-year BS/MBA options, building on the innovative curriculum and degree programs that make Bryant one of the nation's top ranked schools for learning outcomes and return on investment.

"Bryant is a national leader in providing an exceptional return on education investment," notes President Gittell. "Since the University's integrated business and liberal arts curriculum was introduced in 2004, Bryant has been at the forefront in preparing students with the combination of critical skills most in demand by employers."

"That real-world connection is exactly why Bryant graduates are in high demand now, even in a weak labor market. It's why they succeed and why they earn starting salaries that are among the highest in the country," adds President Gittell, an economist, management educator and frequent business and government policy advisor.

"Our focus on the success of each individual student allows us to tailor their undergraduate experience to their personal interests. Currently, 30% of Bryant students graduate with double BS and BA degrees, double majors, and/or triple concentrations," says Provost Sulmasy.

"We are proud to offer this accelerated dual-degree opportunity to help future leaders build the experience and credentials that will prepare them at a faster pace to be real-world ready on day one," adds Sulmasy. "This is one more way that Bryant adds value and provides students with opportunities to gain a distinct competitive advantage in today's unpredictable marketplace."

Interested students must select the accelerated program in their first year. The undergraduate curriculum includes coursework completed over the three summer terms between year one and year four, as well as experiential learning experiences such as internships-for-credit and faculty-led international travel either in undergraduate or graduate segments of the program.

Students in the Fourth-Year MBA Program reside on campus for the three undergraduate years, with dedicated first-year housing offering a private study hall, a dedicated resident assistant, and academic advisor. On-campus housing options are available for the fourth year.

Admitted students who are interested in learning more or enrolling in the accelerated Fourth-Year MBA (3+1) Program may contact the Office of Admission at 800.622.7001, or email [email protected].

Bryant's accelerated Fourth-Year MBA (3+1) Program for undergraduates at-a-glance:

The Bryant accelerated Fourth-Year (3+1) MBA Program is an innovative academic choice for outstanding students seeking increased value and more options to fast-track completing their undergraduate and graduate education to gain a competitive advantage

Eligible students will complete Bryant's integrated business and liberal arts undergraduate curriculum and MBA in four years, which offers an exceptional return on investment and significant savings over traditional five-year BS/MBA options

Students live in dedicated campus housing for the three undergraduate years, with housing options available for the fourth year

A faculty director is dedicated to overseeing this program and the Honors Program. A dedicated resident assistant and study lounge are available in first-year cohort housing

Scholarships carried from year three to year four are subject to a 3.5 GPA and continued program enrollment

Classes can be offered both in a traditional on campus setting as well online in the summer

The program features experiential learning experiences such as internships-for-credit and faculty-led international travel either in undergraduate or graduate segments of the program.

For 158 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Located on a contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Visit https://www.bryant.edu/.

CONTACT: Cecilia Cooper, 401-232-6932, [email protected]

SOURCE Bryant University

