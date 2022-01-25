Bryant University Professional MBA online program joins elite top 100 in U.S. News & World Report national ranking

The Bryant PMBA has ascended to No. 98, jumping by 28 spots this year, just three years after its introduction. In addition to the program's high quality and top national rankings, tuition for the Bryant online MBA program is among the most competitive in the field, making it one of the best-value programs in the country.

The PMBA online program's rapid rise in rankings and recognition as a top 100 program by U.S. News & World Report follows the PMBA's emergence into the Poets & Quants Online MBA Program 2022 rankings (No. 28) last fall, with the program also receiving top recognition in career outcomes (No. 17), admissions rankings (No. 34), and academic experience (No. 38). Full rankings here. CEO Magazine recognizes the PMBA as a Tier One Global Online MBA program, and in its first year the Bryant PMBA was ranked in the top ten (No. 9) in the CollegeConsensus.com ranking of the nation's top online MBA programs.

These rankings, in addition to the top 20 national ranking for Bryant's International Business program last fall, underscore the strength of Bryant University's AACSB-accredited College of Business programs. Bryant has been a leader in the MBA arena for more than 50 years. The Graduate School of Business has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International since 1994, and the school has offered the Master of Business Administration degree since 1969. The Bryant Professional MBA online is Rhode Island's first fully online MBA from an AACSB-accredited institution.

Bryant University launched its highly successful PBMA degree program in 2019, making its rigorous in-seat MBA available to a broader audience and continuing Bryant's nearly 160-year tradition of innovation and continuous evolution. The Bryant Professional MBA online is offered in addition to Bryant's two-year and one-year intensive cohort MBA programs delivered on campus.

"Bryant University's degree programs consistently deliver exceptional value and outstanding return on education investment," said Bryant President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "Bryant is delivering undergraduate and graduate programs that are recognized among the strongest in the nation and address the need for future leaders educated with critical 21st century skills. Our MBA and MSPAS alumni are succeeding in their fields and making key contributions to organizations across the country and around the world."

"The innovative PMBA is flexible and delivers extraordinary quality and value for our students," said Dean of the College of Business Madan Annavarjula, Ph.D. "We are pleased with the PMBA's overwhelming success, which is due to the commitment of our Graduate School of Business faculty and leadership. They are educating students with a world-class program and cutting-edge technology that prepares them to develop creative and innovative solutions for business today and the workforce of the future."

Designed for working professionals looking to advance in their careers, the Bryant Professional MBA online prepares graduates to enhance the performance of their organizations by building strategic leadership skills and knowledge. The schedule is flexible and self-paced, featuring five start times each year and no prescribed course sequence. Students choose between specialization in Strategic Leadership or Innovative Healthcare Leadership and may complete the 10-course program in as little as one year while working full-time and balancing personal commitments.

Bryant faculty equip students with the analytical, technological, and interpersonal skills required to meet the challenges of working in a diverse and global marketplace. Through the PMBA online, students develop an understanding of foundational business knowledge; learn how to apply this knowledge to evaluating, analyzing, and solving business problems; and develop expertise in combining values-based leadership decision-making with business problem-solving.

The Bryant Professional MBA online program incorporates all of the hallmarks of the Bryant education—world-class faculty, innovation, technology, analytics, leadership, collaboration, global perspective, and invaluable and practical capstone experiences.

For nearly 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The University delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, STEM and the liberal arts. Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Visit https://www.bryant.edu/.

