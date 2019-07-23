Bryce Awarded $10M NASA Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Space and Technology was recently awarded a contract supporting National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with a ceiling value of nearly $10 million.

The contract, solicited through GSA's Professional Services Schedule as a full and open competition with a one-year base and four one-year options, provides NASA Headquarters with Strategic Analysis, Management, and Program Support (STAMPS) in support of the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD). STMD is responsible for developing the crosscutting, pioneering, new technologies and capabilities needed by NASA to achieve its current and future missions. STMD rapidly innovates, develops, demonstrates, and infuses revolutionary, high-payoff technologies through transparent, collaborative partnerships, expanding the boundaries of the aerospace enterprise.

John Nelson, Bryce's Program Manager for STAMPS said, "In this exciting chapter of American space exploration, Bryce proudly provides NASA with our expertise, experience, and passion for space. We are honored to assist STMD in their development of early stage innovation, maturation of promising technologies, and demonstration of new capabilities that will transform future space missions." Bryce's support will assist STMD with developing technology solutions for NASA exploration missions, while also energizing the U.S. commercial aerospace sector through transparent, collaborative partnerships. The ever-evolving nature of Agency direction in response to national needs and the accelerating pace of the global space economy add complexity to STMD's mission.

Founded in 2001, Bryce Space and Technology provides NASA, FAA, and DoD with programmatic support and in-depth research and analysis. The CEO Carissa Bryce Christensen said, "recent projects include federal digital transformation initiatives, creating commercial partnerships for technology development, and shaping R&D investment strategy to manage risk and maximize returns."

