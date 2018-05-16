BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Canyon City's water supply for all of its restaurants, hotels, residential houses, campgrounds and other facilities is not and will not be affected by the Bryce Canyon National Park E. coli water contamination. Bryce Canyon City, home to attractions like the world famous Ruby's Inn and the Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel, is located just outside the entrance of Bryce Canyon National Park and the city uses a separate water source from the park.

Bryce Canyon National Park E. coli Water Contamination Does Not Affect Bryce Canyon City's Water

"We want all to know that the water used by Bryce Canyon City is safe to drink, as we have put in place safeguards to prevent water contamination," said Shiloh Syrett, mayor of Bryce Canyon City.

For decades, the local government and businesses of Bryce Canyon City have had a contamination plan to prevent E. coli and other bacteria from entering the water supply. The city's well is sealed tight and the water is sourced at 100 feet below ground. With such a deep-water source, animals cannot access and contaminate the water, like the surface water source used by Bryce Canyon National Park.

"At Bryce Canyon City, we are dependent on tourism," Syrett said. "The scare of an E. coli outbreak in Bryce Canyon National Park could decrease the number of visitors to the area, which will not only greatly impact the park, but also the surrounding cities. We hope that the national park and federal government will act quickly to clean and protect its water and mitigate the fear of E. coli."

The only location that is affected by this particular E. coli scare are the facilities inside the boundaries of Bryce Canyon National Park. The water system and wells used by private and local organizations outside the park, including Bryce Canyon City, are not part of the area that is under investigation.

Those wishing to travel to Bryce Canyon National Park should continue with their plans, as E. coli is not contagious; however, visitors should not drink the park's water until the water concern is resolved. Visitors should instead bring bottled water or fill bottles up at one of the nearby towns, such as Bryce Canyon City, before entering the park.

"We have actually been approached at Bryce Canyon City about bottling our water because it is so good," said Syrett. "Our water is mineral-rich, cold, delicious and pure."

About Ruby's Inn:

Since 1916, Ruby's Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park. Ruby's Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds. Ruby's Inn is open year-round and has exclusive access to canyon overlooks for horseback riding, ATV riding, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing. The Ebenezer's Barn and Grill entertains crowds nightly from April through October with a western dinner show and cowboy grub. The General Store provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and souvenirs. To plan your vacation, visit rubysinn.com or call 1-866-866-6616.

Media Contact:

Hannah Lunt

801-704-7063

195284@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bryce-canyon-national-park-e-coli-water-contamination-does-not-affect-bryce-canyon-citys-water-300649730.html

SOURCE Ruby's Inn

Related Links

http://www.rubysinn.com

