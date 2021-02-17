Bryce Downey & Lenkov Attorneys Selected to Super Lawyers and Leading Lawyers
Feb 17, 2021, 15:03 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen attorneys at Bryce Downey & Lenkov have been recognized by Super Lawyers® as leading practitioners in their field across both Illinois and Indiana. Twelve attorneys have also been selected to Leading Lawyers' 2021 rankings.
Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys who exhibit excellence in their practice based on professional achievement and peer recognition. Rankings are based on independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. No more than 5% of all attorneys in each state are selected.
Below is a listing of the selected attorneys' primary practice areas.
- Tim Alberts, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation
- Geoff Bryce, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation
- Renée Day, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation
- Timothy Furman Jr, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation
- Chase Gruszka, Rising Star – Personal Injury Defense
- Kirsten Kaiser Kus, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation
- Jeff Kehl, Super Lawyer – Civil Litigation Defense
- Daniel Korban, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation
- Rich Lenkov, Super Lawyer – Workers' Compensation
- Samuel Levine, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation
- Michael Milstein, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation
- Margery Newman, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation*
- Tina Paries, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation
- Brian Rosenblatt, Super Lawyer – Entertainment & Sports
- Emily Schlecte, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation
Leading Lawyers provides rankings of the most respected and experienced attorneys nationwide, surveying peers on the quality, experience and reputation of other lawyers. Nominations are approved by an advisory board which selects the top lawyers in a single category. Less than 5% of all attorneys in each state receive the distinction.
Below is a listing of the selected attorneys' primary practice areas.
- Tim Alberts, Emerging Lawyer – Workers' Compensation Defense
- Geoff Bryce, Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Construction; Personal Injury Defense; Professional Malpractice Defense; Toxic Torts Defense
- Storrs Downey, Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Employment; Medical Malpractice Defense; Personal Injury Defense; Professional Malpractice Defense
- Jeanne Hoffmann, Leading Lawyer – Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Commercial Litigation; Copyright & Trademark; Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition
- Jessica Jackler, Emerging Lawyer – Employment
- Rich Lenkov, Leading Lawyer – Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Insurance; Personal Injury Defense; Workers' Compensation Defense
- Samuel Levine, Leading Lawyer – ADR: Commercial Real Estate; Construction; Creditor's Rights/Commercial Collections; Real Estate
- Jim McConkey, Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Defense
- Michael Milstein, Emerging Lawyer – Workers' Compensation Defense
- Margery Newman, Leading Lawyer – Construction
- Brian Rosenblatt, Leading Lawyer – Advertising & Media; Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Copyright & Trademark; Intellectual Property
- Werner Sabo, Leading Lawyer – ADR: Commercial Real Estate; Construction
Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Chicago and Crown Point, IN. The firm provides counseling and representation in business, construction, entertainment, general liability, insurance, intellectual property, labor & employment, products liability, professional liability, real estate, transportation and workers' compensation.
