Bryce Downey & Lenkov Attorneys Selected to Super Lawyers and Leading Lawyers

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen attorneys at Bryce Downey & Lenkov have been recognized by Super Lawyers® as leading practitioners in their field across both Illinois and Indiana. Twelve attorneys have also been selected to Leading Lawyers' 2021 rankings.

Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys who exhibit excellence in their practice based on professional achievement and peer recognition. Rankings are based on independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. No more than 5% of all attorneys in each state are selected.



Below is a listing of the selected attorneys' primary practice areas.

Tim Alberts , Rising Star – Workers' Compensation

, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation Geoff Bryce , Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation

, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation Renée Day, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation

Timothy Furman Jr , Rising Star – Workers' Compensation

, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation Chase Gruszka , Rising Star – Personal Injury Defense

, Rising Star – Personal Injury Defense Kirsten Kaiser Kus , Rising Star – Workers' Compensation

, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation Jeff Kehl , Super Lawyer – Civil Litigation Defense

, Super Lawyer – Civil Litigation Defense Daniel Korban , Rising Star – Workers' Compensation

, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation Rich Lenkov , Super Lawyer – Workers' Compensation

, Super Lawyer – Workers' Compensation Samuel Levine , Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation

, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation Michael Milstein , Rising Star – Workers' Compensation

, Rising Star – Workers' Compensation Margery Newman , Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation*

, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation* Tina Paries, Super Lawyer – Construction Litigation

Brian Rosenblatt , Super Lawyer – Entertainment & Sports

, Super Lawyer – Entertainment & Sports Emily Schlecte , Rising Star – Workers' Compensation

Leading Lawyers provides rankings of the most respected and experienced attorneys nationwide, surveying peers on the quality, experience and reputation of other lawyers. Nominations are approved by an advisory board which selects the top lawyers in a single category. Less than 5% of all attorneys in each state receive the distinction.



Tim Alberts , Emerging Lawyer – Workers' Compensation Defense

, Emerging Lawyer – Workers' Compensation Defense Geoff Bryce , Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Construction; Personal Injury Defense; Professional Malpractice Defense; Toxic Torts Defense

, Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Construction; Personal Injury Defense; Professional Malpractice Defense; Toxic Torts Defense Storrs Downey , Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Employment; Medical Malpractice Defense; Personal Injury Defense; Professional Malpractice Defense

, Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Employment; Medical Malpractice Defense; Personal Injury Defense; Professional Malpractice Defense Jeanne Hoffmann , Leading Lawyer – Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Commercial Litigation; Copyright & Trademark; Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition

, Leading Lawyer – Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Commercial Litigation; Copyright & Trademark; Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition Jessica Jackler , Emerging Lawyer – Employment

, Emerging Lawyer – Employment Rich Lenkov , Leading Lawyer – Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Insurance; Personal Injury Defense; Workers' Compensation Defense

, Leading Lawyer – Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Insurance; Personal Injury Defense; Workers' Compensation Defense Samuel Levine , Leading Lawyer – ADR: Commercial Real Estate; Construction; Creditor's Rights/Commercial Collections; Real Estate

, Leading Lawyer – ADR: Commercial Real Estate; Construction; Creditor's Rights/Commercial Collections; Real Estate Jim McConkey , Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Defense

, Leading Lawyer – Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Defense Michael Milstein , Emerging Lawyer – Workers' Compensation Defense

, Emerging Lawyer – Workers' Compensation Defense Margery Newman , Leading Lawyer – Construction

, Leading Lawyer – Construction Brian Rosenblatt , Leading Lawyer – Advertising & Media; Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Copyright & Trademark; Intellectual Property

, Leading Lawyer – Advertising & Media; Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Copyright & Trademark; Intellectual Property Werner Sabo, Leading Lawyer – ADR: Commercial Real Estate; Construction

Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Chicago and Crown Point, IN. The firm provides counseling and representation in business, construction, entertainment, general liability, insurance, intellectual property, labor & employment, products liability, professional liability, real estate, transportation and workers' compensation.

SOURCE Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC