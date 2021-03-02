Bryce Space and Technology Announces Name Change to "BryceTech"

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Space and Technology has changed its name to BryceTech to reflect its expanding client base and projected growth.

Bryce's infrastructure and portfolio both evolved over the past year, resulting in more than 30% growth in 2020. In addition to notable civil space awards such as the $10M STAMPS BPA, Bryce was awarded contract opportunities to provide CWMD expertise, cyber analytics, and software integration to a variety of both civil and defense agencies. Their leadership team also grew, with the introduction of three seasoned executives dedicated to bolstering the company's support to its federal and commercial customers.

In response to this diversification and growth, Bryce Space and Technology is changing its name to BryceTech. BryceTech's new name better aligns with the company's broadening capability and client base, which includes DoD, NASA, DHS, USAF, HHS, NOAA, and CWMD customers as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Mr. Jeffrey Mujsce, Bryce's VP of Government Operations and Chief Growth Officer, stated, "We are honored that our existing customers have chosen to continue and, in many cases, expand our support to their organizations. Their backing enabled us to diversify into new government departments and agencies that require similar scientific, engineering, technical, and analytic support. To more accurately reflect this expanding customer portfolio, we are evolving our name from Bryce Space and Technology to BryceTech."

BryceTech will maintain Bryce Space and Technology as a business unit within the company, continuing to offer authoritative data, insight, and expertise on the space ecosystem.

About BryceTech:

BryceTech's team has partnered with technology and R&D clients to deliver mission and business success for nearly 20 years. Bryce combines core competencies in analytics and engineering with domain expertise. Our teams help government agencies, Fortune 500 firms, and investors manage complex programs, develop IT tools, and forecast critical outcomes. We offer clients proprietary, research-based models that enable evidence-based decision making.

