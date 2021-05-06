Brydge 10.2 MAX+ Keyboard for iPad (8th & 7th Gen) Now Available at Best Buy Stores Nationwide.

Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as BestBuy.com , are now selling the Brydge 10.2 MAX+. This keyboard features the largest multi-touch trackpad available for the iPad (8th & 7th generation), a detachable MIL-STD-810G iPad case with 4-foot drop protection, new magnetic SnapFit Clamps™ design and the longest battery life to ever be included in a Brydge keyboard.

The way people work and learn is changing. Students and professionals are no longer confined to a stationary workspace and are looking for affordable alternatives to the traditional laptop.

"People are looking for devices that adapt to different environments and allow them to be productive wherever they may be. The 10.2 MAX+ does just that and we are thrilled to deliver a product that is powerful, versatile, and the most affordable of its kind to Best Buy's significant store network and customers." - Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.

Find your closest Best Buy store: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/store-locator

About the Brydge 10.2 MAX+:

Native Multi-Touch Trackpad - Featuring the largest trackpad available for the iPad, the Brydge 10.2 MAX+ unlocks native iPadOS gestures for easy navigation.

Magnetic SnapFit Clamps™ - Whether used as a keyboard or standalone iPad, the new SnapFit Clamps™ hold the keyboard and case together when you want, wherever you want.

Complete Protection - Backed by OtterBox, the 10.2 MAX+ features MIL-STD-810G 4-foot drop protection. This keyboard/case combo is made out of durable plastic and silicone, equipped with an Apple Pencil holder for convenient storage.

Standalone Case. Integrated Keyboard - The thin and robust standalone case allows you to use your iPad with confidence when detached from the keyboard.

Antimicrobial Protection - The 10.2 MAX+ case and keyboard exterior contain an active antimicrobial ingredient that inhibits the growth of microorganisms.

Long Battery Life - Up to 6 months battery life on a single charge, based on 2 hours use per day. 1400mAh battery.

Typing Experience - Real tactile typing with the feel, sound, and response you expect. A full QWERTY keyboard, with a top row of dedicated iOS special function keys and 3 levels of backlight.

