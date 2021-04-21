Brydge Announces 12.9 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard with Multi-touch Trackpad for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

Now available for pre-order, the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ ships in June. It features the largest multi-touch trackpad on an iPad keyboard and all-in-one protection.

PARK CITY, Utah, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a global leader in mobile and desktop accessories for the modern workplace, announced their newest keyboard, the 12.9 MAX+ for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th generations).

Building on the foundation of the Pro+ range, the new 12.9 MAX+ takes the benchmark for iPad Pro keyboards to the next level. Featuring the largest native multi-touch trackpad ever included in a tablet keyboard, the 12.9 MAX+ is designed to deliver the most immersive and natural experience iPadOS has ever seen. 

Brydge 12.9 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Pro (3rd, 4th & 5th generations)
"When combined with the groundbreaking power, speed and connectivity of the new iPad Pro (5th generation), the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ redefines the iPad keyboard category by creating a breakthrough all-in-one device for users - whether on the road, in the office or at home." - Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge

With its stunning design lines, the overall experience could not be more complementary to the iPad. Featuring Brydge's new SnapFit Case, the 12.9 MAX+ is a breeze when it comes to inserting and removing the iPad, allowing you to go from tablet to laptop in seconds. 

The 12.9 MAX+ is available in Space Gray and Silver and is now available for pre-order (shipping in June) for $249.99 USD on Brydge's website.

About the Brydge 12.9 MAX+:

  • Native Multi-Touch Trackpad - Featuring the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard - 2x larger than the Brydge 12.9 Pro+ (5.5 in x 3.3 in / 140 mm x 85 mm).
  • Magnetic SnapFit Case - Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover and easily remove for a flexible workflow.
  • Long Battery Life - Up to 3 months battery life on a single charge, based on 2 hours use per day.
  • Backlit Keys – 3 levels of LED backlight that meet visibility demands and provide the ultimate typing experience in low to no light conditions.
  • Typing Experience - Real tactile typing with the feel, sound, and response you expect. A full QWERTY keyboard, with a top row of dedicated iOS special function keys.
  • Compatibility - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th generations).

