Brydge Announces Firmware Update that brings Native Multi-Touch to their iPad Pro+ Keyboards

"We knew from day one that our firmware would be a key part in the continuous improvement of our iPad keyboards. This update is a true game-changer and we couldn't be more excited to deliver a user experience to both existing and future customers that is on par with the best." - Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge

Set to be officially released in April, Brydge's firmware update will be made available via the Brydge Connect iPadOS app and will instantly bring native multi-touch capabilities to the trackpad. In the meantime, existing Pro+ customers are encouraged to join Brydge's Beta Program to participate throughout the final testing stages of its development.

"The introduction of trackpad support has redefined how users interact with the iPad. We want iPad users to get the most out of iPadOS and its features, and multi-touch is at the heart of this." - Brian Kenton, Head of Product Development at Brydge.

This firmware development sets the foundation for new products launching in 2021 - the first of which being the Brydge 10.2 MAX+ for iPad (8th & 7th generation). This keyboard/case combo with integrated trackpad is the first co-branded product of Brydge's go-to-market partnership with Otter Products.

The 10.2 MAX+ combines the functionality of a traditional Brydge keyboard with the award-winning protection of OtterBox.

In addition to the standard Brydge keyboard features, the 10.2 MAX+ features the largest multi-touch trackpad available for the iPad (8th & 7th generation), a detachable MIL-STD-810G iPad case with 4-foot drop protection, new magnetic snap-fit hinge design and the longest battery to ever be included in a Brydge keyboard. These keyboards are designed for students and professionals alike and are now on pre-order for shipping in late March.

Contact

April de Haan

Head of Marketing, Brydge

[email protected]

iPad and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc.

SOURCE Brydge Technologies LLC