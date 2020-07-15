Brydge Announces New Line of Vertical Docks for all current MacBook models

"Our new range is better than ever, allowing users to manage connections with ease and create a sleek and minimal deskspace free of clutter."

Other than re-branding, specific improvements include a refined spring force for sleeve movement, precise connection, and chassis protection for the MacBook ports.

Reengineered Vertical Docks shipping now:

Also available at amazon.com/brydge .

Brand new Vertical Docks shipping in October.

Register now:

All models are also available for purchase/registration on Brydge's international websites: UK , EU and AU .

About Brydge Vertical Docks:

Brydge Vertical Docks offer a unique set of features:

Guided docking - a moving, suspended liner that makes one-handed docking and undocking easy and consistent.

- a moving, suspended liner that makes one-handed docking and undocking easy and consistent. Instant connection - an innovative design that securely manages the flow of connections in and out of the MacBook.

- an innovative design that securely manages the flow of connections in and out of the MacBook. Dual Display capabilities - the ability to run dual displays for a refined desktop experience.

- the ability to run dual displays for a refined desktop experience. Heat management - intake and exhaust vents that move additional air to and from the MacBook's cooling system.

- intake and exhaust vents that move additional air to and from the MacBook's cooling system. Efficiency - an optimized electrical design that passes connections directly from the MacBook through two USB-C ports at a full 40Gbs.

Contact Information

April de Haan

Head of Marketing, Brydge

[email protected]

MacBook is a trademark of Apple.

SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC

Related Links

https://www.brydge.com

