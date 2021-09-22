Brydge Announces SP+ Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for New Surface Pro 8 and Stone Pro TB4, a Thunderbolt™ 4 Docking Station for Windows 10 & 11, macOS & ChromeOS

"These new products are a testament of our continued dedication to delivering the highest quality tech accessories that enhance the user experience. The SP+ and Stone Pro TB4 are designed to seamlessly match the devices they are intended for, both aesthetically and in functionality." - Nicholas Smith, Co-CEO and founder of Brydge.

Building on Brydge's Designed for Surface line, the SP+ transforms the Surface Pro 8 into a genuine laptop-like device at home, in the office and in the classroom. Now available for order, the SP+ features a precision touchpad, unlimited viewing angles, adjustable backlit keys, Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, antimicrobial protection and more.

The SP+ is available in Black and Platinum and is now available for order, shipping the week of October 4th for $139.99 USD on Brydge's website and is also launching on Amazon and in Best Buy stores nation-wide.

Brydge's most powerful Universal Docking Station yet, the Stone Pro TB4 creates a refined desktop experience with dual displays and Thunderbolt™ 4 speeds - instantly connect hard drives, networks, memory cards, digital audio devices and more, all from a single connection point. Featuring 12 ports, 90 watts of power, transfer speeds up to 40 Gb/s and a sleek high-grade design, the Stone Pro TB4 is the ultimate in connectivity.

The Stone Pro TB4 is available in Black and will be in-stock and shipping for $349.99 USD in November. You can register for updates now on Brydge's website .

For video and imagery of the SP+ and Stone Pro TB4, access Brydge's Press Kit .

