Brydge Pro iPad Keyboards Now Available at Verizon Stores Nationwide
Brydge's game-changing keyboards deliver a genuine laptop experience and unlock the productivity of Apple's iPad Pro
Jun 25, 2019, 09:03 ET
PARK CITY, Utah, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in high quality and innovative tablet keyboards, announced the availability of its wireless keyboards for the Apple iPad Pro in Verizon stores across the US.
More than 1,600 Verizon stores, as well as Verizon.com, are now selling the Brydge 11.0 Pro in Space Gray for the 11-inch iPad Pro. The Brydge 12.9 Pro in Space Gray for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) is available for purchase at Verizon.com.
Following its most successful pre-order campaign to date, Brydge's nationwide availability at Verizon comes at an exciting time for the company.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Verizon on a nationwide basis. Verizon's significant network of stores and wide reach will allow more customers to experience Brydge keyboards firsthand and to unlock the true potential of the iPad," said Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.
Recent Coverage
- "If you ever want to type on your lap with an iPad Pro, the Brydge Pro is by far the best option." – Sam Byford, The Verge
- "…we can say confidently that it's the best keyboard for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro." – Mark Linsangan, Apple Insider
- "This Brydge keyboard is exactly what many were hoping it would be: the ultimate expression of a years-long effort to blend the iPad and laptop form factors." – Federico Viticci, MacStories
About Brydge Pro Keyboards
The Brydge 12.9 Pro and 11.0 Pro offer a unique set of features:
- Protection for the iPad – snap-on magnetic cover protects the back of the iPad.
- Industry Leading Bluetooth – Bluetooth 4.1 for fast pairing and lag-free typing.
- Dual Connectivity – connect via USB-C to charge and type with the security of USB.
- Limitless Viewing – patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°. Featuring Tablet Mode and Movie Mode for an unrestricted experience.
- Up to 12-month Rechargeable Battery Life – integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.
- iOS Shortcut Keys – row of shortcuts to keep common functions at your fingertips.
- Limited Lifetime Warranty
iPad and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc.
SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC
