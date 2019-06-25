Brydge Pro iPad Keyboards Now Available at Verizon Stores Nationwide

PARK CITY, Utah, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in high quality and innovative tablet keyboards, announced the availability of its wireless keyboards for the Apple iPad Pro in Verizon stores across the US.

More than 1,600 Verizon stores, as well as Verizon.com, are now selling the Brydge 11.0 Pro in Space Gray for the 11-inch iPad Pro. The Brydge 12.9 Pro in Space Gray for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) is available for purchase at Verizon.com.