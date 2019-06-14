Brydge Pro Keyboards are Now In-stock and Shipping

PARK CITY, Utah, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the most successful pre-order campaign to date, Brydge's highly anticipated Pro keyboards for the 2018 iPad Pros are now in-stock and shipping. Purchase and view the new models on the Brydge website: https://www.brydge.com/products/brydge-for-ipad-pro-2018 or on Amazon.

The Brydge 12.9 Pro and 11.0 Pro are game-changers for any iPad user. They seamlessly combine with the new iPad Pro models to deliver a laptop experience, while enhancing the iPad's functionality.