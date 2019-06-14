Brydge Pro Keyboards are Now In-stock and Shipping
Brydge Pro keyboards blur the lines between MacBook and iPad like never before
Jun 14, 2019, 09:03 ET
PARK CITY, Utah, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the most successful pre-order campaign to date, Brydge's highly anticipated Pro keyboards for the 2018 iPad Pros are now in-stock and shipping. Purchase and view the new models on the Brydge website: https://www.brydge.com/products/brydge-for-ipad-pro-2018 or on Amazon.
The Brydge 12.9 Pro and 11.0 Pro are game-changers for any iPad user. They seamlessly combine with the new iPad Pro models to deliver a laptop experience, while enhancing the iPad's functionality.
New features include dual connectivity (Bluetooth 4.1 and wired via USB-C), multiple viewing modes, and protection for the back of the iPad.
Brydge announced the keyboards in November 2018. The Pro keyboards were available for pre-order in January 2019, and over 7,000 units shipped to pre-order customers throughout May.
Recent Coverage
- "If you ever want to type on your lap with an iPad Pro, the Brydge Pro is by far the best option." – Sam Byford, The Verge
- "…we can say confidently that it's the best keyboard for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro." – Mark Linsangan, Apple Insider
- "This Brydge keyboard is exactly what many were hoping it would be: the ultimate expression of a years-long effort to blend the iPad and laptop form factors." – Federico Viticci, MacStories
About Brydge Pro Keyboards
The Brydge 12.9 Pro and 11.0 Pro offer a unique set of features:
- Protection for the iPad – snap-on magnetic cover protects the back of the iPad.
- Industry Leading Bluetooth – Bluetooth 4.1 for fast pairing and lag-free typing.
- Dual Connectivity – connect via USB-C to charge and type with the security of USB.
- Limitless Viewing – patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°. Featuring Tablet Mode and Movie Mode for an unrestricted experience.
- Up to 12-month Rechargeable Battery Life – integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.
- iOS Shortcut Keys – row of shortcuts to keep common functions at your fingertips.
- Limited Lifetime Warranty
Availability & Pricing
- Brydge 11.0 Pro = US$149.99
- Brydge 12.9 Pro = US$169.99
Both models are available in Silver and Space Gray.
Contact Information
April de Haan
Head of Marketing, Brydge
april@brydge.com
iPad and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc.
SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC
