Brydge Pro Keyboards are Now In-stock and Shipping

Brydge Pro keyboards blur the lines between MacBook and iPad like never before

News provided by

Brydge Technology LLC

Jun 14, 2019, 09:03 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the most successful pre-order campaign to date, Brydge's highly anticipated Pro keyboards for the 2018 iPad Pros are now in-stock and shipping. Purchase and view the new models on the Brydge website:  https://www.brydge.com/products/brydge-for-ipad-pro-2018 or on Amazon.

The Brydge 12.9 Pro and 11.0 Pro are game-changers for any iPad user. They seamlessly combine with the new iPad Pro models to deliver a laptop experience, while enhancing the iPad's functionality.

Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboards for the new iPad Pros

New features include dual connectivity (Bluetooth 4.1 and wired via USB-C), multiple viewing modes, and protection for the back of the iPad.                                                                                   

Brydge announced the keyboards in November 2018. The Pro keyboards were available for pre-order in January 2019, and over 7,000 units shipped to pre-order customers throughout May.

Recent Coverage

  • "If you ever want to type on your lap with an iPad Pro, the Brydge Pro is by far the best option." – Sam Byford, The Verge
  • "…we can say confidently that it's the best keyboard for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro." – Mark Linsangan, Apple Insider
  • "This Brydge keyboard is exactly what many were hoping it would be: the ultimate expression of a years-long effort to blend the iPad and laptop form factors." – Federico Viticci, MacStories

About Brydge Pro Keyboards
The Brydge 12.9 Pro and 11.0 Pro offer a unique set of features:

  • Protection for the iPad – snap-on magnetic cover protects the back of the iPad.
  • Industry Leading Bluetooth – Bluetooth 4.1 for fast pairing and lag-free typing.
  • Dual Connectivity – connect via USB-C to charge and type with the security of USB.
  • Limitless Viewing – patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°. Featuring Tablet Mode and Movie Mode for an unrestricted experience.
  • Up to 12-month Rechargeable Battery Life – integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.
  • iOS Shortcut Keys – row of shortcuts to keep common functions at your fingertips.
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty

Availability & Pricing

  • Brydge 11.0 Pro = US$149.99
  • Brydge 12.9 Pro = US$169.99

Both models are available in Silver and Space Gray.

iPad and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc.

