Brydge Pro+ Keyboards for iPad Pro Now Available at Verizon Stores Nationwide

The Brydge Pro+ features an integrated trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

"We are thrilled to bring our Brydge Pro+ models to Verizon's significant store netwoek and customers. The Brydge Pro+ transforms the iPad Pro into a true laptop-like device and we are excited for customers to experience the performance and productivity it delivers."- Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.

Brydge Pro+ Reviews:

"Flawless operation and a pleasure to use! Turns the iPad Pro into a nice, capable laptop!" - Jim S., Verified Buyer

"The trackpad makes it much easier to swipe, scroll, and browse throughout the apps instead of constantly using the touchscreen." - Annabelle M., Verified Buyer

About the Brydge Pro+:

The Brydge 12.9 Pro+ and 11.0 Pro+ offer a unique set of features:

Integrated Trackpad – features an integrated trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad.

– features an integrated trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Brydge Connect App - designed to ensure users have the latest Brydge Pro+ firmware. Available for download in the App Store.

- designed to ensure users have the latest Brydge Pro+ firmware. Available for download in the App Store. Industry Leading Bluetooth® Wireless Technology – Bluetooth® 5.0 Wireless Technology for fast pairing and lag-free typing.

– Bluetooth® 5.0 Wireless Technology for fast pairing and lag-free typing. Backlit Keys – 3 levels of LED backlight for little to no light conditions.

– 3 levels of LED backlight for little to no light conditions. 0-180° Viewing Angles – patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°.

– patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°. Up to 3-month Rechargeable Battery Life – integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.

– integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain. iOS Shortcut Keys – row of shortcuts to keep common functions at your fingertips.

