Brydge's New SP Max+ Brings Increased Productivity and Functionality to the Surface Pro 8

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge , a global leader in productivity accessories for the modern workplace, announced today their newest keyboard and case combo for the Surface Pro 8 -- SP Max+. This all-in-one anti-microbial keyboard and rugged case gives consumers the versatility to use their Surface Pro 8 as a tablet or a laptop, providing increased productivity and a true laptop experience.

Designed to maximize the power of the Surface Pro 8 and bring lapability to the user, the SP Max+ includes a large 110x60 mm click anywhere Precision touchpad with intuitive gestures and backlit keyboard. Featuring a wired connection, the keyboard and case combination connects in a snap providing instant keyboard and precision touchpad functionality.

"The Surface Pro 8 is extremely powerful and supports the needs of consumers to have a tablet that can double as a workplace device," said Co-CEO & Founder Nick Smith. "Pairing it with the new SP Max+ really changes the game for users as they now have the fluidity to use the Surface Pro 8 as a laptop or can detach it from the keyboard and use it as a tablet."

Brydge's SP Max+ includes several industry-leading features, including:

No pairing needed -- With SecureConnect™ the pairing process is eliminated saving time and frustration as it doesn't require Bluetooth to connect

A place for all your things -- The SP Max+ includes a unique Surface Pen storage solution built into the keyboard to prevent pen loss so all your things have a place

Antimicrobial and cleanable to keep users healthy -- The SP Max+ include an outer casing infused with silver ion to prevent bacteria growth and can be cleaned with alcohol wipes to ensure cleanliness

Durable -- The SP Max+ includes a protective case and type cover designed to meet the 4-foot drop test, both together and individually

The SP Max+ is available now at Brydge.com and Amazon.com for $229.99 and will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

About Brydge

Brydge was started on a Kickstarter campaign in 2012 and is now the fastest growing tablet keyboard brand for the Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface. They are known for creating beautifully designed keyboards that combine the functionality of a tablet with the productivity of a laptop. Alongside its award-winning keyboards, they offer a range of premium mobile and desktop accessories including MacBook Vertical Docks, Docking Stations, Leather Organizers, Screen Protectors and Protective Cases.

