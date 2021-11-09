Brydge's Next Generation Wireless Keyboards with Trackpad, 12.9 MAX+ for iPad Pro and SP+ for Surface Pro 8, Now Available at Best Buy Stores Nationwide

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Best Buy and bring the 12.9 MAX+ & SP+ to Best Buy customers nationwide. Both the 12.9 MAX+ and SP+ transform Apple and Microsoft's most powerful tablets into productivity workhorses; giving iPad Pro and Surface Pro users the opportunity to unlock their device's full potential and do more," - Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.

Brydge's 12.9 MAX+ features the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard. Its size and scale enables the most immersive iPadOS experience available - giving iPad Pro users of all backgrounds the ability to navigate the most complex workflows with ease. Another stand-out feature of the 12.9 MAX+ is an all new Magnetic SnapFit™ Case, designed to flawlessly match the iPad and protect it.

As part of the Designed for Surface program, Brydge's SP+ is engineered to work seamlessly with the Surface Pro 8. A dedicated Windows precision touchpad delivers a true laptop-like experience with the flexibility of a tablet - giving users the ability to use their device easily from their lap, desk or on the go.

Find your closest Best Buy store: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/store-locator

Reviews on the 12.9 MAX+ & SP+:

"There are many iPad keyboards out there...but none that I've tried match the functionality, comfort, and build quality of the Brydge 12.9 MAX+." - Rolling Stone

"The MAX+ is not only the best Brydge keyboard ever made, but also the best third-party keyboard you can buy for iPad Pro." - Cult of Mac

"Brydge's new keyboard (SP+) allows people to keep the versatility of the Surface Pro 8 while also having the option to use the device like a clamshell laptop." - Windows Central

