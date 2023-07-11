Bryiana Dyrdek of iconic beauty Launches New Drinkable Beauty Elixir - the secret ingredient

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iconic beauty launches the secret ingredient. The first product under the revamped iconic beauty by Bryiana Dyrdek brand, the secret ingredient was founded with the spirit of elevating your best self to help you look good, feel good, and do good, so you can be your own icon, inspiring and supporting others to be the brightest versions of themselves. 

With vitamins A, C, D3, E, Biotin and Hyaluronic Acid to support healthy hair, skin and nails and L-Theanine and Thiamine Hcl (B1) to help elevate your mood and increase mental clarity, focus, and productivity, the secret ingredient has everything you need to kick-start your day or wind it down. The hero product includes 140mg of natural caffeine, and will be followed by a decaffeinated formulation launching in late 2023. The secret ingredient is available, direct-to-consumer, in a 7 or 30 day supply for $28 and $98 at iconicbeauty.com.

In 2014, Bryiana created the iconic beauty community- a place where women could support one another through like-minded content, products and experiences, fostering a vision of empowerment and inspiration, uplifting women worldwide through positivity and sisterhood. Today, iconic beauty continues to offer their community a path to realizing their best selves, and inspiring others to do the same. 

About the secret ingredient

The secret ingredient is a revolutionary approach to iconic beauty that works from the inside out to help you look good, feel good and do good. More than just a beauty elixir, nootropic, energy drink, or daily vitamin supplement, the secret ingredient is an all-in-one solution to boost healthy hair and nails, youthful, hydrated skin, elevate your mood or energy level, and promote productivity and focus.  The secret ingredient is strawberry lemonade flavored, sugar-free + their hero product boasts 140mg of natural caffeine for added energy.

About iconic beauty

iconic beauty is a community - driven lifestyle brand committed to helping you realize your best self one sparkle at a time. Founded by Bryiana Dyrdek and guided by an ethos of look good, feel good, do good, iconic beauty develops, curates and retails products that are intended to celebrate the unique individuality in all of us, and harnesses the power of community to make this world a better place.

