Bryn Pharma Raises $17.5 Million in Financing as it Advances Toward U.S. Application to Market Bidose Epinephrine Nasal Spray for Anaphylaxis

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryn Pharma, LLC ("Bryn" or the "Company"), a privately held pharmaceutical company dedicated to finding a better way for patients and caregivers to treat anaphylaxis, today announced that it has raised $17.5 million in financing to fund U.S. approval and to prepare for commercialization of BRYN-NDS1C, its bidose epinephrine nasal spray. This was the fourth financing series completed by the Company, and it included $15.0 million in proceeds from existing and new investors comprised of investment funds, family offices and private investors. An additional $2.5 million in financing was provided by a corporate collaborator.



"We formed the Company with the singular goal of bringing an easy-to-use, needle-free, and convenient-to-carry solution to patients and their loved ones at risk of anaphylaxis," said David Dworaczyk, Ph.D., CEO of Bryn Pharma. "This financing follows our rapid advancement of the development and clinical testing of BRYN-NDS1C. The additional capital will be used to prepare for the rapid commercialization of the product once approved by the FDA."



An estimated 49 million Americans are at risk for anaphylaxis, and epinephrine auto-injectors are the only option currently available to protect this at-risk community. Current practice parameters recommend that two epinephrine auto-injectors be carried by patients at all times because up to 30 percent of patients who develop anaphylaxis require a second dose of epinephrine to control symptoms.1 However, studies have shown that the majority of people at risk for anaphylaxis often do not carry two epinephrine auto-injectors due in part to size and cost of the products, putting patients at greater risk of severe complications during an allergic reaction.

The Bryn Intranasal Epinephrine Spray (BRYN-NDS1C) product candidate is designed to provide patients with a life-saving treatment that fits in a pocket, is easy-to-use and complies with practice parameters by containing two doses of epinephrine in one portable device, replacing the need to carry two emergency auto-injectors.

Over the last three years, Bryn has conducted extensive preclinical and clinical trials of BRYN-NDS1C designed to support regulatory submission and approval to market the product candidate. In early 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to BRYN-NDS1C. The Company has successfully completed pilot studies demonstrating the proof of concept of the innovative treatment, and in October 2019 completed dosing in the pivotal human trial designed to support U.S. approval to market the product candidate.

Bryn Pharma, founded in 2016, is a privately held pharmaceutical company founded by patients for patients. Bryn is focused on positively disrupting the existing market for epinephrine auto-injectors by delivering an accessible, easy-to-use alternative that better meets the needs of patients. Bryn Pharma seeks to provide this growing population at risk for anaphylaxis with A Better Way to be prepared for a life-threatening allergic reaction. BRYN-NDS1C is not currently approved for sale by the FDA or any international regulatory authority. For more information visit www.brynpharma.com.

