Brynn Levy, MSc (Med), PhD, FACMG, Distinguished Clinical Laboratory Geneticist and Leader in Genomic Medicine, is Elected President of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

BETHESDA, Md., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brynn Levy, MSc (Med), PhD, FACMG has been elected President of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine. The ACMG Foundation works to advance American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) educational and public health programs through philanthropic support from corporations, foundations, and individual donors. Dr. Levy succeeds Nancy J. Mendelsohn, MD, FACMG, who will now serve as Past President following the completion of her term.

Dr. Levy is a Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he serves as Medical Director of the Cytogenetics Laboratory and Co-Director of the Laboratory for Personalized Genomic Medicine. He has been involved in clinical genetics for more than 30 years and has been an early adopter of new technologies for both clinical and research purposes, working actively with organizations including the ACMG, the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC), and the International Society for Prenatal Diagnosis (ISPD) to establish national and international standards and guidelines for the integration of new technologies into clinical practice.

"As genomic medicine becomes a foundational pillar of modern healthcare, the demand for expert clinical and laboratory geneticists has reached an all-time high," said Dr. Levy. "Alongside the rollout of advanced diagnostic tools, we face a vital responsibility to educate the broader healthcare community. The ACMG is at the forefront of this effort, establishing the evidence-based standards necessary for the seamless adoption of these technologies. I am deeply honored to serve as president of the ACMG Foundation and am inspired by the Foundation's esteemed previous leaders: Drs. David L. Rimoin, R. Rodney Howell, Bruce Korf, and Nancy Mendelsohn. I look forward to building upon their distinguished legacy and working with the energized ACMGF Board to advance the College's mission of improving individual and public health."

Harry Ostrer, MD, FACMG, has been elected President-Elect of the ACMG Foundation. Dr. Ostrer is a Professor of Pathology and Pediatrics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, he trained in pediatrics and medical genetics at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and in molecular genetics at the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Ostrer's leadership career includes 21 years as Director of the Human Genetics Program at the New York University School of Medicine and five years as Director of Genetic and Genomic Testing at Montefiore Medical Center. He has conducted landmark research into the genetic basis of common and rare disorders and has been a leading advocate for policies addressing genetic discrimination and informed consent in genetic testing.

"I am honored to serve as President-Elect of the ACMG Foundation," said Dr. Ostrer. "My vision is to transform the Foundation into a premier philanthropic engine that fuels our most critical priorities: cultivating a robust medical genetics workforce, developing the evidence-based standards that define the practice of genomic medicine, and honoring the stars of our medical genetics community."

"As we transition Foundation leadership to Drs. Levy and Ostrer as our next president and president-elect, I have every confidence in their abilities," said Dr. Mendelsohn. "I have worked closely with both of these clinicians and believe they will lead the Foundation with great intellect, energy and clarity."

"Drs. Levy and Ostrer bring extraordinary experience in clinical care, laboratory innovation, policy leadership, and professional education," said Melissa Forburger, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the ACMG and the ACMG Foundation. "Their combined vision and dedication will strengthen the Foundation's philanthropic impact and ensure continued advancement of genetic and genomic medicine in service of patients and families."

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,500 clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health.

Genetics in Medicine and Genetics in Medicine Open, a gold open access journal, are the official ACMG journals. ACMG's website, acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs.

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine works to advance ACMG educational and public health programs through philanthropic gifts from corporations, foundations, and individuals.

