Brynne Tillman and Social Sales Link Partner with Alex Kutsishin's Fuel to Launch Brynne.ai: The 24/7 "Trust-Based" AI Sales Coach

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brynne Tillman, CEO of Social Sales Link and the globally recognized "LinkedIn Whisperer," has officially joined the elite instructor roster of Fuel, the groundbreaking performance-as-a-service platform founded by CEO Alex Kutsishin. In conjunction with this partnership, Tillman has launched Brynne.ai, a first-of-its-kind AI sales coach focused on helping revenue-driven professionals leverage LinkedIn for business development in real-time, exclusively within the Fuel ecosystem. It has a LinkedIn for Sales Guide with you throughout your LinkedIn activity, so your outreach leads to more conversations on a consistent basis.

The partnership solves the "coaching gap" by making Tillman's "Trust-Based Selling" methodology available 24 hours a day. While Fuel provides the AI coaching infrastructure that has revolutionized career development. Brynne.ai enables users to interact with a digital twin of Tillman's expertise as a stand-alone or while using LinkedIn for sales.

A New Era of Always-On Expert Guidance

Brynne.ai is more than a chatbot; it is a native integration on the Fuel platform designed to guide sales professionals through the nuances of LinkedIn engagement, content strategy, and relationship building.

"Sales on LinkedIn is about being a resource and earning the right to get the conversation, not the pitch," said Brynne Tillman. "The challenge was always how to be there for my students at the exact moment they are drafting a message or researching a prospect. By launching Brynne.ai on the Fuel platform, I can now provide that guidance at scale, ensuring every salesperson has a 'trusted advisor' in their corner 24/7."

"We built Fuel to be the 'Peloton of Career Development,' a place where the best experts in the world are accessible to everyone," added Alex Kutsishin. "Adding Brynne to our instructor lineup and hosting Brynne.ai on our platform is a massive win for our users. It's the perfect marriage of groundbreaking technology and world-class sales wisdom."

Launch

Brynne.ai is officially live and available. Individuals and sales teams can now integrate Brynne's trust-based methodology into their daily workflows through the Fuel dashboard.

To ask Brynne.ai anything for free for 7 Days (no credit card required), visit https://brynne.ai.

Learn more about Brynne Tillman and Social Sales Link at https://socialsaleslink.com.

