Brynson™ Partners with Engrain to Strengthen Fee Transparency and Compliance Across Multifamily

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brynson™, creators of Brynsights™, multifamily's first unbiased intelligence platform, has announced a strategic partnership designed to bring fee transparency and compliance visibility directly into the leasing experience with Engrain, the leader in interactive touring, mapping, and data visualization software for the built environment.

With new federal and state scrutiny around “junk fees,” the multifamily industry faces mounting pressure to ensure all advertised pricing across websites and digital tours matches the actual terms. Brynson’s™ Fee Transparency Compliance Monitor™ addresses that challenge head-on by embedding compliance visibility into tools the multifamily industry already uses, including an interactive map. Properties that use SightMap benefit from Brynson’s ability to associate audit results.

At the center of this collaboration is the Fee Transparency Compliance Monitor™, Brynson's™ groundbreaking tool that continuously scans property websites, verifies rent and fee accuracy, and identifies discrepancies before they reach consumers or regulators. Through this partnership, Brynson will now scan client websites for the presence of an Engrain SightMap® and audit whether fee calculators are deployed on the interactive property map.

Transforming Transparency from Obligation to Advantage

Here's how it works:

Continuous Auditing: Brynsights™ Fee Transparency Compliance Monitor™ scans property websites daily to confirm consistency in rent, fees, and specials.

scans property websites daily to confirm consistency in rent, fees, and specials. Visual Validation: If a price calculator is deployed within SightMap , this feature will appear in the Brynsights™ scan, providing at-a-glance confirmation that every unit listing is accurate and up to date.

If a price calculator is deployed within , this feature will appear in the scan, providing at-a-glance confirmation that every unit listing is accurate and up to date. Permanent Proof: Every audit is timestamped and archived, providing operators with a verifiable compliance record to protect against disputes, regulatory fines, or reputational risk.

"Fee transparency isn't just a regulatory checkbox, it's the next frontier of renter trust," said Anthony Paganucci, Founder & CEO of Brynson™. "By partnering with Engrain, we're turning compliance into a competitive advantage, giving operators both the insight and the visual evidence to back up every price they publish."

Elevating the Resident and Operator Experience

For residents, the partnership delivers greater pricing clarity and confidence during their digital leasing journey. For operators, it provides a live, map-based compliance dashboard that connects marketing, operations, and compliance into one unified command center.

"Modern renters expect more comprehensive data. They want search experiences with unit-first navigation, explicit fee disclaimers, detailed cost breakdowns, and all-in price calculators. These tools provide real-time information upfront," said Brent Steiner, Founder & CEO of Engrain. "Brynson's™ Fee Transparency Compliance Monitor™ makes that data auditable for their clients."

Driving a New Era of Accountability in Multifamily

By pairing SightMap's industry-leading interactive property map with Brynson's™ compliance intelligence, the two companies are helping operators proactively manage pricing integrity and consumer trust while protecting NOI and portfolio reputation.

"Operators can't afford to wait for fines or bad press to find inconsistencies," added Paganucci. "This integration ensures compliance is not an afterthought; it's built into the very tools leasing teams use every day."

About Brynson™

Brynson™ is a real estate consulting firm best known for pioneering Brynsights™—the first unbiased multifamily intelligence platform that bridges the gap between marketers, operations, and asset managers to deliver clarity, compliance, and confidence. Guided by the vision of Multifamily Reimagined™, Brynson™ empowers owners and operators to make smarter, faster, and future-ready decisions that maximize leasing performance, optimize tech stacks, and drive portfolio-wide results.

Learn more at www.brynson.com.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

