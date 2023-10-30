Brynwood Partners Closes its Ninth Fund at $750 Million

News provided by

Brynwood Partners

30 Oct, 2023, 10:02 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brynwood Partners, a private equity firm focused on control investments in consumer product businesses, closed its ninth fund, Brynwood Partners IX L.P., with over $750 million of committed capital. With a diverse group of investors including pension funds, insurance companies, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices, Brynwood IX is the largest fund in Brynwood's 39-year history.

Continue Reading

"We have been humbled by the support from our existing and new limited partners in one of the most challenging fundraising markets of my career. The success of the fundraise reinforces the strength of our active investment strategy," said Hendrik J. Hartong III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we approach our 40th year in business, we are both proud of our heritage and excited for our next fund cycle. Getting to fund IX is a testament to our strategy and our team of dedicated investment professionals."

"I am also proud to announce that David Eagle and John LeBoutillier have been promoted to Senior Managing Directors in Brynwood IX," said Mr. Hartong III. "In their new roles, David and John will continue to help me lead the investment and operations strategy for the firm and their promotions are both well-earned and deserved."

Consistent with its prior funds, Brynwood Partners will target control investments in consumer products businesses based in North America. Led by a team of senior operating executives and investors, Brynwood has continued to 'lead from the front' by working with its portfolio companies. The firm's active strategy blends operational and investing skills to drive value creation.

Brynwood's fund formation counsel was Locke Lord LLP.

About Brynwood Partners:

Founded in 1984 and based in Greenwich, CT, Brynwood Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm that has been making control investments in lower middle market companies since 1984. The firm targets non-core brands or companies operating exclusively in the consumer sector.

Brynwood Partners has raised nearly $2.6 billion of committed equity capital since its founding, which includes capital from pension funds, insurance companies, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices.

For more information on Brynwood Partners and its portfolio company investments, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE Brynwood Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.