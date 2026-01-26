Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. to Sell Great Kitchens Food Company to Rich Products Corporation

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. (" Brynwood VIII ") is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, Great Kitchens Food Company (" Great Kitchens " or the " Company "), to Rich Products Corporation (" Rich's "), a $6 billion of annual sales global family-owned food company with more than 13,000 associates across 100+ countries. The transaction closed recently. Terms and conditions of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Great Kitchens is the market leader in private label take-and-bake pizza. The Company’s delicious pizzas and flatbreads are sold to grocery, club, and mass retailers, as well as into foodservice outlets nationally. (PRNewsfoto/Brynwood Partners)

In December 2020, Brynwood VIII formed Great Kitchens to acquire ARYZTA North America's take-and-bake pizza and flatbread business in a corporate carveout transaction. Great Kitchens is a leading U.S. manufacturer of private label take-and-bake pizzas, flatbreads, strombolis and calzones among other quality product offerings. In February 2023, the Company acquired the Uno Foods Division of Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation. Great Kitchens manufactures and markets the iconic and authentic Pizzeria Uno Chicago deep-dish pizza, stromboli and calzones.



Great Kitchens' private label and branded food products are sold nationally through all major grocery store, wholesale club, food service, and e-commerce channels. The Company manufactures its products out of three facilities in Romeoville, IL, Chicago Heights, IL, and Brockton MA. Great Kitchens, which is headquartered in its Romeoville, Illinois facility, employs over 1,000 loyal employees across its three-facility network.

"We are pleased to announce the divestiture of Great Kitchens Food Company to Rich's and are grateful to all the employees for their dedication to the business," said Henk Hartong, Chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. "Our employees and management team in our three factories worked tirelessly to grow and improve the Great Kitchens business during our ownership period. We are excited that a world class company like Rich's will continue to build this incredible business."



"The Great Kitchens sale culminates a series of Brynwood Partners transactions during a nine-month period that is unprecedented in our Firm's history. We completed the sale of Harvest Hill Beverage Company in May 2025 to Castillo Hermanos and Centerview Partners. Brynwood Partners IX L.P. acquired Hometown Food Company from a prior Brynwood fund and then Hometown Foods acquired the Chef Boyardee brand from Conagra Brands, Inc. Including Great Kitchens, this group of transactions totaled nearly $3.2 billion. We are incredibly proud of these results and grateful to our team and our limited partners for their hard work and collaboration."

Brynwood Partners is currently investing out of Brynwood IX, a $750 million private equity fund established in 2023. After the divestiture of Great Kitchens, the Firm's investment portfolio consists of Carolina Beverage Group; Hometown Food Company; West Madison Foods; and Miracapo Pizza Company. In total, Brynwood Partners' portfolio companies have annual sales of over $2.5 billion, employ more than 3,300 employees and manufacture products out of 11 facilities.

Great Kitchens was represented by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP on legal matters.

About Great Kitchens Food Company

Headquartered in Romeoville, IL, Great Kitchens was formed by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. in December 2020 to acquire ARYTZA North America's take-and-bake pizza and flatbread business. Great Kitchens is a leading U.S. manufacturer of private label take-and-bake pizzas, flatbreads, strombolis and calzones among other quality product offerings. In February 2023, the Company acquired the Uno Foods Division of Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation. Great Kitchens manufactures and markets the iconic and authentic Pizzeria Uno Chicago deep-dish pizza, stromboli and calzones. The Company's products are sold nationally to all major grocery, wholesale club, and mass retailers, as well as into food service outlets and e-commerce channels. Great Kitchens operates a 165,000 square foot crust facility in Chicago Heights, IL, a 155,000 square foot toppings facility in Romeoville, IL and a 35,000 square foot facility in Brockton, MA where its Uno frozen products are manufactured. The Company employs approximately 1,200 loyal employees across its three facilities. For more information on Great Kitchens, please visit www.gkitchens.com.

About Brynwood Partners

Brynwood Partners, headquartered in Greenwich, CT, is an operationally focused private equity firm that has been making control investments in North American-based lower middle market companies since 1984. The firm targets non-core brands and companies operating in the consumer sector. Since inception, Brynwood Partners has acquired over sixty brands from twenty-five different corporate sellers. Brynwood Partners currently manages more than $2.3 billion in assets for its limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth family investment offices, and financial institutions. For more information, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.

About Rich Products Corporation

Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, Rich Products Corporation, also known as Rich's, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, the company's products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, Rich's customers also gain insights to help the company stay competitive, no matter what their size. Rich's portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales of $6 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. For more information, please visit www.richs.com.

