Bryon Colby Joins Purchasing Power® as Chief Digital Marketing Officer

In this newly created role, Colby will be responsible for delivering company growth through the digital strategy, developing the customer experience online and offline, and leading the e-commerce P&L. He will oversee all digital platforms including mobile applications, website operations and social media, as well as brand and consumer marketing, creative solutions, business-to-business marketing and public relations. Leveraging data to drive insights, Colby will furthermore identify market trends and strategies to enhance CRM, nurturing expanded customer acquisition, retention and loyalty.

"Bryon's substantial digital experience gives him a unique perspective that will propel us forward in the e-commerce sector as well as help guide us in ensuring we maintain focus on our core mission," said Carrano. "It was important to find the right individual to lead and marry our ecommerce operations and marketing divisions to best serve our customers. We look forward to Bryon creating a data-driven strategy that enables a deeper customer relationship with a focus on personalization."

Prior to joining Purchasing Power, Colby served as senior vice president of digital commerce for Cornerstone Brands, a select group of leading home, apparel and aspirational lifestyle brands—Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Ballard Designs and Grandin Road—that are part of Qurate Retail Group. There he was responsible for driving the strategic vision and overseeing platform operations for each brand's digital channels. Colby led a team that identified opportunities to build consumer engagement and drive conversion by capitalizing on the latest innovations in digital and mobile commerce.

Over the course of his career, Colby has been at the forefront of identifying ways to integrate technology and commerce including serving as vice president of e-commerce at Marc Ecko Enterprises in New York, and as managing director at Fry Inc., where his client portfolio included well-known brands such as Ann Taylor, Godiva Chocolate, Canon USA, Kraft and Waterford, among others.

Colby earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Cornell University and a master's degree from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the National Retail Federation Digital Advisory Board and serves as an advisor and mentor to several industry start-up companies. Previously, Colby was a founding board member of the largest Charter School in New York City.

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. Visit www.corp.PurchasingPower.com.

Purchasing Power, a registered trademark of Purchasing Power, LLC.

©2019 Purchasing Power, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Joe Swaney, 404.609.5630

jswaney@purchasingpower.com

Juliann Kaiser, 770.643.0615

jkaiser@kaisermarketinggroup.com

SOURCE Purchasing Power, LLC

Related Links

http://www.PurchasingPower.com

