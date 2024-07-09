Bryson Gillette Announces New Government Advocacy Firm

Obama Alumni Bill Burton's Strategic Communications and Political Agency announces Bryson Gillette Advocacy

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bryson Gillette is excited to announce the launch of Bryson Gillette Advocacy (BG Advocacy), an independent partner agency that focuses on government advocacy and public affairs. BG Advocacy will combine the relationships and experience of Bill Burton and other Bryson Gillette senior staff in partnership with industry veteran Damara Catlett, strengthening existing and new clients' influence and impact. The two firms working together will be uniquely positioned to create multi-faceted government affairs and communication campaigns to help clients succeed.

Like Bryson Gillette, BG Advocacy is a mission-driven agency that partners with organizations, companies, foundations, and candidates, fighting to make the world more just, safe, healthy, and prosperous for all. BG Advocacy will work to position its clients to advance their causes, influence policy, and achieve maximum impact by drawing on its deep knowledge of and relationships with Congress, the White House, federal agencies, and other key third-party stakeholders and decision-makers. Services and tailored strategies to help clients tackle their most pressing needs will include:

Direct Lobbying

Third Party Engagement

Policy and Strategic Communications

Issue and Policy Campaigns

"Bryson Gillette was founded to fight for a more equitable and just world alongside values-aligned clients. We have moved the needle on some of the biggest challenges of our time - from child safety and education to technology and climate change - while prioritizing intentional diversity in an industry where it is often lacking," said Bill Burton, Bryson Gillette Founder and former deputy press secretary and special assistant to President Obama. "By adding an additional lever of change, we will continue this tradition in an even more impactful way."

Damara Catlett will head BG Advocacy and work alongside Bryson Gillette's team of experienced political operatives, public affairs experts, and communications strategists. With nearly two decades of experience in campaign strategy, grassroots advocacy, lobbying, and corporate multicultural consulting she is a powerful advocate for her clients spanning the tech, media, civil rights, and social justice spaces.

"At a time in our country when long settled policy and civil rights battles are reopening all around us, I'm excited to build a team uniquely positioned for the political and policy fights ahead of us," said Damara Catlett, Executive Vice President and Principal of BG Advocacy, "In this landscape, the attacks are sophisticated and traditional tactics alone are insufficient. We must adopt creative approaches in our lobbying and campaigns to meet the moment."

The launch of BG Advocacy and the services it will offer, in collaboration with Bryson Gillette, will move the needle on today's biggest challenges and reshape the public affairs industry. Individuals and organizations interested in partnerships to make a positive impact should reach out to BG Advocacy ([email protected]).

Bryson Gillette is a Black-owned, intentionally diverse strategic communications firm based in Washington, D.C. and California whose leadership team is about 60% people of color and 65% women. Founded in 2020 by Bill Burton after 25 years in federal politics for members of the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and in the White House as deputy press secretary and special advisor to President Obama, Bryson Gillette has served a wide variety of clients across sectors. The mission-driven organization's work to move the needle on front page issues has been honored throughout the industry, receiving PRovoke Media's 2022 Best Global and North America New Agency of the Year , PRvoke Media's Best Public Affairs Campaign for its work with Facebook Whistleblower Francis Haugen, and the North American Sabre Award for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for helping to secure precedent-setting legislation that protects young people's privacy online.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bryson Gillette