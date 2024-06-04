Bryte Payment Solutions Announces Promotion of April Cahill to Chief Operating Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryte Payment Solutions a leader in Payment Processing, is pleased to announce the promotion of April Cahill to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ms. Cahill will assume the new role effective 6/3/2024.

In this role, Ms. Cahill will oversee Bryte's daily operations, drive operational excellence, and contribute to the strategic direction of the company. With a proven track record of success and extensive experience in Payment's industry, Ms. Cahill is well-equipped to lead Bryte into its next phase of growth and innovation.

April Cahill, COO Bryte Payment Solutions

Ms. Cahill has been with Bryte since 2018, previously serving as Asset Manager/Vendor Relations. During this time, she has been instrumental in strengthening key strategic partnerships as well as managing inventory levels for national distribution. Ms. Cahill has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic goals.

"April continues to demonstrate our mission and core values, daily. Her contribution to Bryte is invaluable and I couldn't be more confident than I am in this move. Her personal goals line up perfectly with the direction of Bryte and her connection to our staff his nothing short of impressive," said Bryte's President, Dave Humphrey.

"I am honored to take on this new role at Bryte Payment Solutions and excited about the opportunities ahead," said April Cahill. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue driving our mission of to provide our merchants with the best possible payment processing experience and achieving new levels of success."

About Bryte:

Bryte provides merchant services for a wide variety of industry types to include retail, restaurant, and e-Commerce platforms. Their mission is to provide merchants with the best possible payment processing experience. From POS systems to software, to custom built applications; they customize a solution to fit any business' need.

For more information, please visit bryteps.com or contact:

David Humphrey

Media Contact

Bryte Payment Solutions

(800) 605-4881

SOURCE Bryte Payment Solutions