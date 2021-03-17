Bryte Revolutionizes Sleep Experience At Luxury Hotels With AI-Powered Restorative Bed™

Sleep is as foundational to hotel guest satisfaction as it is to people's health and wellness, yet there has previously been very little a hotelier can offer to actively improve sleep for their guests.

As consumers continue to prioritize their health and well-being, Bryte provides an opportunity for hotels to differentiate their wellness offering by delivering more restorative sleep as the centerpiece of their in-room wellness portfolio.

Luxury destinations including Fairmont Scottsdale Princess , Carillon Miami Wellness Resort , Cavallo Point San Francisco , The London West Hollywood , Park Terrace Hotel on Bryant Park , and Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa have partnered with Bryte to introduce The Restorative Bed™, and develop enhanced sleep programming for their guests, including sleep suites and health retreats.

The Restorative Bed™ by Bryte was developed with leading sleep scientists, including Dr. Matthew Walker, bestselling author of Why We Sleep and founder of the Center for Human Sleep Science at UC Berkeley, to deliver the quality of sleep the human body needs to restore critical infrastructures of physical, mental and emotional health.

"Hotels strive to personalize the guest experience and provide a service level beyond expectations. This is exactly what the Bryte Restorative Bed offers, by transforming the overlooked hotel bed into an in-room wellness experience," stated Francisco Levine, a former hotelier who now leads Bryte's hospitality business.

'The strong reception from our hotel partners confirms our vision: a personalized, restorative sleep experience will inevitably become the new industry standard for luxury hotels and wellness resorts. It elevates the whole guest experience and continues the relationship over many visits, as travelers can save their profile, login to any bed on a future visit to retrieve their preferences and effectively "travel with their bed."'

Sleep as It Should Be

From the first night guests can expect to fall asleep faster, sleep longer and more soundly and wake naturally feeling refreshed and restored. Over subsequent nights the bed continues to fine tune settings such as temperature and firmness to each individual, leading to significant gains in all measures of restorative sleep, including body-restorative deep sleep and mind-restorative REM sleep. Travelers can also create a portable profile that saves their preferences and continues this optimization journey over future stays at any hotel with a Restorative Bed™.

"As the hotel industry emerges from the pandemic downturn and people seek wellness as part of travel, The Restorative Bed is a key differentiator of the luxury hotel guest experience." said Ely Tsern, CEO of Bryte, who co-founded the company in 2016 and was pivotal in merging sleep science and technology to create its signature product.

"Wellness hospitality is clearly moving beyond the spa and there is no better way to deliver wellness at scale than through every guest room. We are honored to partner with so many prestigious hotels as the centerpiece of their in-room wellness portfolio. "

The Restorative Bed™

The Restorative Bed™ is purpose-built to actively improve restorative sleep. An embedded sensory network detects biometrics such as heart rate and breathing patterns to identify when a sleeper enters the first stage of sleep, triggering cooling features to lower the body's core temperature and gently lull sleepers into the critical stages of deep sleep.

Meanwhile, 100 computer-controlled air cushions within The Restorative Bed alleviates pressure points by continually recalibrating the support a body needs, encouraging longer and more restorative sleep. Bryte's technology further leads sleepers naturally out of sleep with warming temperatures and lighting that mimics the glow of sunrise, while also offering the option of movement to gently nudge and softly awaken sleepers at just the right time.

Additional information about Bryte can be found at Bryte.com. Media assets can be found at Bryte.com/press .

About Bryte

Founded in 2016 by Silicon Valley veteran John Tompane, Ely Tsern and Jonathan Farringdon, Bryte is the leading restorative sleep technology platform powered by AI. Bryte's turn-key hardware, software and services platform is available for licensing to select mattress manufacturing partners. The Restorative Bed is now available to consumers through Bryte.com and select hotel and resort partners. For more information, visit Bryte.com.

