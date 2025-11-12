BryteBridge Acquires Foundation Group, an Industry-Leading Nonprofit Compliance and Accounting Services Provider

WINTER PARK, Fla. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Park-based BryteBridge Group ("BryteBridge"), a leading provider of software, outsourced compliance, accounting, tax, and filing services to nonprofit organizations, announced today that it has expanded its reach in the small to medium-sized nonprofit industry by acquiring long-standing fellow industry leader Foundation Group ("Foundation Group" or the "Company") of Nashville, Tennessee.

Founded in 1995 by Greg McRay, Foundation Group has been a leading expert provider of nonprofit formation, compliance, tax, and accounting services. Over its thirty-year history, Foundation Group has assisted more than 25,000 organizations to achieve tax-exempt status and helped nonprofit leaders and board members navigate risk, shifting regulations and operational uncertainty.

Together, BryteBridge and Foundation Group create the most comprehensive service and software platform of its kind, combining unmatched levels of expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and increased market visibility to deliver enterprise-level support to small and medium-sized underserved nonprofits nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Greg and the rest of the team at Foundation Group. The Company brings a wealth of additional experience and subject-matter experts that will allow us to better serve our clients," said Mike Bryant, CEO of BryteBridge. "Foundation Group's Assurance membership program coupled with BryteBridge's Connect membership platform will provide our clients a full spectrum of expert help and resources that no other nonprofit-focused company can offer. Together, we will be the go-to resource for nonprofits seeking assistance for all of their formation, compliance, accounting, and tax-related needs."

"Foundation Group has found the perfect home with BryteBridge. It was clear since we first met the BryteBridge team that our cohesive mission and vision align perfectly. We're looking forward to the next chapter of growth for the combined organization and continued support for our nonprofit clients," added Greg McRay.

BryteBridge Group's portfolio now includes MoneyMinder, Nonprofit Suite, 501c3 Center, and Foundation Group. This latest acquisition builds on BryteBridge's recent growth, momentum and commitment to scaling support for mission-driven organizations. The combined platform now offers a full-service ecosystem, from nonprofit formation, reinstatement, and IRS recognition to compliance, accounting, financial tools, and educational resources. Backed by RFE Investment Partners and Knox Capital, the new combined BryteBridge Group will have collectively assisted over 70,000 nonprofits and brings together more than 50 years of experience in nonprofit support.

About Foundation Group:

Based in Nashville, TN, Foundation Group was founded in 1995 by Greg McRay with the goal of helping non-profits thrive. Foundation Group's expertise in 501(c)(3) nonprofit formation and bookkeeping services, plus state and federal tax and compliance filings helps nonprofit leaders make better decisions, reduce risk, and grow their organizations. The Company has served over 25,000 clients in its history. For more information, visit www.501c3.org.

About BryteBridge:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Winter Park, FL, BryteBridge provides consulting, accounting, tax, and administrative services for nonprofit organizations in all stages, from startup to growth, while maintaining compliance. Since its inception, BryteBridge has helped over 45,000 nonprofits incorporate, obtain their 501(c)(3) status, and meet other administrative and development needs. Today, nonprofit organizations turn to BryteBridge for services such as incorporation, reinstatement, state charity registration, annual report filing, 990 tax preparation, accounting software through MoneyMinder, full service accounting through Nonprofit Suite, and membership-based education programs. For more information, visit www.brytebridge.com.

About RFE Investment Partners:

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 45 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE's investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.

About Knox Capital:

Knox Capital is a private equity firm focused on high growth investments in the legal, compliance software and tech-enabled business services space. Knox brings its portfolio companies a nexus of sector expertise, strategic investors and talent that combine to drive post-close value creation. For more information, visit www.knox-cap.com.

