BryteBridge Announces New Compliance Membership Program for 501(c)(3) Nonprofits

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BryteBridge, a leading compliance service provider to the nonprofit community, announces a new BryteBridge Connect™ membership program to help nonprofits meet state and federal compliance requirements while providing ongoing education and consulting support. BryteBridge Connect™ is a comprehensive program that revolutionizes the way nonprofit organizations thrive. The need for a holistic and streamlined compliance solution is increasingly apparent as the nonprofit sector's challenges evolve. A BryteBridge Connect membership steps up to the plate, offering a unique and powerful platform that connects nonprofits with three essential pillars: organizational compliance, nonprofit education, and exceptional support.

BryteBridge Nonprofit Solutions

By connecting these crucial elements into an all-encompassing monthly membership program, BryteBridge Connect™ empowers 501(c)(3) nonprofits with the tools and knowledge needed to make a lasting impact in their communities. BryteBridge Connect helps to address the current fragmented solutions available to nonprofits.

How Does a BryteBridge Connect Membership Work?

A BryteBridge Connect membership provides nonprofit organizations access to our online compliance portal, educational platform, and automatic compliance filing. Members receive access to our complete educational courses, development boot camps, extensive knowledge center, and more. Our memberships also unlock access to our compliance and tax professionals' team. We offer assurance that your state and federal filing concerns are covered while bundling your needs into one budget-friendly monthly subscription.

Organizational Compliance: BryteBridge Connect includes automatic filing for all a nonprofit organization's state and federal annual reports. Let us worry about preparing and filing annual 990 filings, charity registration renewals, and annual report deadlines so your nonprofit can focus on its mission.

Nonprofit Education: Our mission is to support your mission, and we fully believe that comes with extensive education and resources. BryteBridge Connect provides access to the BryteBridge Academy, Live online Boot Camps, our online Knowledge Center, and more.

Exceptional Support: BryteBridge Connect provides nonprofits outstanding support through access to our online compliance portal, live office hours, and one-on-one consultations to offer the dedicated support you need.

At BryteBridge, our goal is to be the destination for nonprofits to help meet state and federal compliance requirements. "We have been helping Nonprofits since 2004, and over the years, our nonprofit partners have asked to gain deeper access to our team of professionals for services outside of compliance, with development and board support being key areas of interest. Connect ensures that nonprofits meet compliance requirements while providing full access to the team of nonprofit experts at BryteBridge and the ability to interact with other nonprofit leaders through our structured boot camps," says Brian Davis, President of BryteBridge.

BryteBridge Connect starts at $79 per month and varies based on organizational size and complexity of needs. We encourage interested nonprofits to learn more at https://brytebridge.com/connect-membership/.

Join us on this transformative journey and unlock the true potential of your nonprofit with a BryteBridge Connect membership.

About BryteBridge: Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Winter Park, FL, BryteBridge is a nonprofit startup, compliance, and member-focused company that offers consulting services to help nonprofit organizations start, grow, and maintain compliance. Since inception, we have helped launch 45,000+ nonprofits and provided compliance services to over 11,000 nonprofits throughout the United States.

BryteBridge provides 501(c)(3) tax exemption support, charity registration, consulting, education, federal 990 filings, and web design to clients and its members. BryteBridge supports nonprofits to impact their local communities and the causes they passionately believe in.

