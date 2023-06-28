BryteBridge Announces New Microgrant Program to Help Emerging Nonprofit Organizations

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BryteBridge, a leading provider of compliance and development services to the Nonprofit community, announces Micro Grant Program to help emerging nonprofits continue to impact their local communities.

BryteBridge empowers dreamers and doers to build organizations that positively impact communities. We bridge ideas and reality through relationships, education, technology, and excellent service.

Your mission is to help others. Our mission is to help you!

One of the ways we support organizations is through the newly launched BryteBridge Cares Microgrant Program. In 2023, we are giving away $20,000 in cash and service grants to effective nonprofits nationwide.

We are pleased to announce the spring 2023 Grant Winners, with the next award cycle to begin in July 2023. Applications received before November 1, 2023, are eligible for awards to announce on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Spring 2023 Micro Grant Winners

Anointed Victorious Outreach Services (AVOS)  - Provide food and resources to low-income individuals and families in Central Florida. Headquarters: Kissimmee, FL

Down the Leash Service Dogs - Veteran-run providing a safe environment for our nation's heroes, teaching dog handling skills for their service dogs. HQ: Carbondale, IL

EarlyBird256 - Dedicated to improving the health and wellness of young girls in Uganda - equipping them with the knowledge and resources to become strong women. HQ: Brooklyn, NY

Hearts that Hear – Provide education, advocacy, and community to children with disabilities in southwestern rural Kenya. HQ: Stony Creek, NY

The Imagine Initiative - Offers help, hope, and healing for transforming schools and their communities. HQ: Fort Myers, FL

Living Hope Equine Therapy - Provide hope and healing to veterans, children, and adults with disabilities through the remarkable connection with horses. HQ Trophy Club, TX

Operation Refresh - Supporting the survivors and their caregivers of life-altering accidents by supplying wheelchairs, hand/leg braces, walkers, and therapeutic devices. HQ: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Nate's Place Wellness Center - Delivers Healthy Replacement Activities, and Peer Support Recovery Coaching to teens and young adults at risk of substance abuse or mental health disorders. HQ: Oxnard, CA

The Player Project Foundation – Provides free coaching, clinics, and camps to underserved communities and creates opportunities to break free from their conditions. HQ: Swarthmore, PA

 "Selecting finalists out of over 500 applicants was no easy task," said Justin Cox, Assistant Director of Nonprofit Development. "While every nonprofit who applied deserved consideration, we focused on organizations with a combination of compelling stories and strong data to support their claims."

We encourage Nonprofits to learn more and apply for the next award cycle. Given the early success, we hope to continue the program and expand even further. 

Microgrants are only a part of BryteBridge's commitment to the Nonprofit community. We also help the nonprofit sector manage federal 990 filings, state compliance and provide development resources and education to help nonprofits build, maintain, and grow.

About BryteBridge: Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Winter Park, FL, BryteBridge is a nonprofit startup, compliance, and development company that offers Backoffice support and consulting services to help nonprofit organizations start, grow, and maintain compliance. Since inception, we have helped start 45,000+ nonprofits and provide compliance services to over 11,000 Nonprofits throughout the United States.

