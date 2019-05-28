Brytemap, a Cloud-Based Software Company Serving the Cannabis Industry, Completes its First Round of $1.5M In Funding

BALTIMORE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore-based Brytemap, a nationally recognized Software as a Service provider that creates compliance-based software solutions for the production and sales of legalized medical and recreational cannabis, announced today that it has completed its seed round of $1.5M in funding.

Brytemap has developed a retail-based software platform for use in medical cannabis dispensaries. By integrating many of the features required to run a successful dispensary operation, such as Point of Sale (POS), patient loyalty, Short Message Service (SMS), and electronic payment; Brytemap has streamlined licensing costs and support for its operators.

Brytemap is also finalizing development of a new cloud-based platform for cannabis growers to track and manage crops and inventory through Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. Maintaining accurate inventory and compliance in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry is a critical priority for U.S. States.

"This initial funding has provided Brytemap with the capability of developing and supporting two verticals in our industry-cultivation and retail," said CEO and Founder Bryan Lopez. "Over the next year and beyond, Brytemap will be pushing innovation and customer service to new levels for the cannabis industry. Our commitment to these two core values will make Brytemap a market leader as we bring real enterprise-level IT to this industry. We are very fortunate to have such a devoted network of investors who are confident in our ability to build and sell such an advanced offering to our clients."

Over the next year, Brytemap will be expanding its product offerings to emerging markets both on a national and international scale, and intends to begin supporting the newly legalized hemp industry. Under the 2018 Farm Bill passed in Congress, hemp production was removed from the Controlled Substances Act and reclassified for commercial use.

To learn more go to www.brytemap.com

Contact:

Bryan Lopez

410-746-8057

bbory@brytemap.com

SOURCE Brytemap

Related Links

www.brytemap.com

