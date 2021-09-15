Brytlyt Unleashes Serverless GPU-Acceleration for Analytics

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brytlyt is the world's first serverless software-as-a-service analytics platform with GPU acceleration, bringing revolutionary serverless analytics for unparalleled experience and performance.

This innovative serverless SaaS platform transforms the way individuals and businesses leverage their data, providing users with advanced end-to-end database, analytics and visualisation capabilities. All functionality is also enhanced by integrated AI and speed of thought processing power.

Formally considered an out-of-reach resource, Brytlyt is making advanced GPU-accelerated analytics accessible and affordable for everyone, allowing users access to a simple pay-as-you-go model, with optimal flexibility and performance for customers without hidden costs. Brytlyt has the power to process evolving billion-row datasets in milliseconds thanks to highly compatible technology and patented algorithms, without expensive setup costs.

Businesses can simply sign up to leverage the power of accelerated analytics on-demand, without any of the additional hardware, maintenance or costs of traditional solutions. A free version is also available.

What is serverless analytics

Brytlyt's serverless platform means users only need a browser to access the company's full suite of accelerated analytics technology running on cloud-based GPU hardware. This can be accessed whenever they want, for however long they want.

This unique platform brings the power of advanced data analytics to everyone by removing the need for expensive, unscalable technology that requires specialist skills. Users can now leverage speed-of-thought performance on large evolving datasets, without compromise and in a cost-effective way.

How does the pay-as-you-go model work

Essentially, just like using a taxi. With Brytlyt, users only pay for what they use while they are using it. They have complete control to scale capacity up and down as resources are needed, with direct access to flexible GPU hardware in the cloud.

GPU resources are only allocated, accessed and charged for the duration a user is logged in. Users get the benefits of an accelerated analytics platform on-demand, without the overhead and complexity of managing software and hardware resources. The pay-as-you go model eliminates the rigidity found with other products.

Discover the benefits of Brytlyt

On-demand computing: GPU resources are automatically allocated to accommodate the project's capacity requirements. Drag-and-drop functionality enables quick and easy connection to data sources.

Scalable and flexible: Additional resources are seamlessly added for high-capacity, resource-intensive workloads or simply growing user numbers as and when they arise.

Deployment made easy: Brytlyt's scalability and flexibility means any changing needs for deployment can be met. With no need for hardware on site, there is no extensive deployment or set up process, either.

Remotely managed: Users won't incur any costs for hardware, maintenance, training or technical expertise. Everything is managed remotely by the Brytlyt team, making operations easier.

Accessible costs: Using cost-effective credits, users or businesses only pay for the capacity the team uses. A free subscription model is also available with a limited number of pre-paid credits.

Data-focused products

BrytlytDB is the world's fastest GPU database. Our patented intellectual property enables parallel processing on GPU for JOINs – a unique capability which unlocks millisecond query time on billions of rows of data. Built on PostgreSQL, BrytlytDB is highly compatible with existing systems.

SpotLyt is an interactive and responsive visualisation workbench. Both front-end and back-end scripting means SpotLyt can be fully customised to a user's needs. In combination with easy-to-use controls, SpotLyt makes extracting insights from complex data easy.

BrytMind uses fully embedded in-database integration with PyTorch to eliminate disparate processes and make intelligent analytics more accessible. Users can seamlessly map AI models directly to data in database tables using PyTorch and Jupyter notebooks.

Product use cases and benefits for businesses of all sizes

Brytlyt provides advanced analytics to every kind of user, from professional and aspiring data scientists to analysts and even students, GPU-accelerated analytics offer a flexible and scalable solution. Brytlyt products can help with:

Exploratory analysis

Predictive analytics

ML and AI model training

In-database inferencing

Ad hoc querying

Processing large datasets at speed

Not only can Brytlyt's products be utilised by a variety of organisations and businesses for numerous use cases, but they offer extensive benefits that optimise the way someone can use data:

Speed of thought analytics

Interactive visualisation

GPU accelerated database

Built using PostgreSQL, with in-database PyTorch integration

External data integration plug-ins

Flexible costs and capacity

Resources on-demand

No technical maintenance

Exploratory and in-the-moment analysis

Enhance data operations with Brytlyt

The way organisations manage data is changing rapidly and constantly. Brytlyt can allow businesses to evolve with these changes whilst effectively managing vast datasets, with contemporary AI capabilities enabling data-processing on a scale like no other.

About Brytlyt

Brytlyt is a global market leader with a mission to transform the way organisations obtain value through data. We innovate and create next-generation technology solutions for clients to solve tomorrow's data problems as well as today's.

Brytlyt is the fastest and most advanced GPU accelerated database in the world, with a comprehensive analytics visualisation workbench with AI capabilities. The platform accelerates workloads and empowers speed of thought analytics for billion-row datasets.

Brytlyt works with global clients in a range of sectors including Telecoms and Transport, and have partnerships with leading companies, including TIBCO Spotfire, Nvidia, and IBM.

