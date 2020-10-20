Brytlyt Welcomes John McAdam as Chairman of the Board

John has a long history working with software and technology companies, driving large-scale, successful expansions and acquisitions. During his 17 years as CEO of F5 Networks he grew the company from revenues of $100 million to over $2 billion. John also served on the boards of a number of high-growth companies including Tableau, Nutanix, and Apptio. Most recently, John served as lead independent director on the Tableau board during the $15.7 billion acquisition by Salesforce last year.

John joins Brytlyt as part of its ambitious plans for growth and global impact, bringing significant expertise in data software and analytics sectors alongside extensive experience in business development.

John comments: "I'm thrilled to join the Brytlyt board. The company has displayed impressive growth since its inception. Its advanced patent pending technology derives insights from data in real time to help a large variety of industries. Brytlyt meets an urgent need in the industry for faster and more flexible data insight. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth in new markets."

Brytlyt was founded in 2013 by technology pioneer Richard Heyns after he experienced the issues created by increasing data sizes within analytics. Brytlyt's GPU-accelerated analytics, AI and visualisation workbench is enabling improved decision-making, transforming how companies use their data, providing greater insights in millisecond speeds. With global partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dell, Umlaut, IBM and Nvidia, Brytlyt is a market-leader in the accelerated data analytics space.

The company completed a successful Series A funding round this year and have proceeded to further build their high-performing team.

Richard Heyns, founder and CEO Brytlyt comments: "We are honoured to have John on board to support us with our ambitious plans as we scale Brytlyt to the next level. Our roadmap includes building a strong sales operation, entering new markets and growing our engineering team."

Brytlyt, founded in London in 2013, helps the world's largest telcos, retailers and financial institutions to make sense of their data through analysis and visualisation technology. Brytlyt is the only GPU database working with patent-pending software built on PostgreSQL for high performance, high speed, and high-quality visual analytics.

